Schapiro: Va. higher ed readies for lowdown from Youngkin

A little-noticed legal opinion by Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares that targets historically Black institutions, but might also apply to religious schools, argues it's legally OK to pump more public money into private four-year colleges.
Glenn Youngkin, the Republican governor, packs a panel created nearly two decades ago to reduce partisanship in the oversight of higher education with identifiable partisans, among them the founder of an influential conservative think tank that attacks campus liberalism.
The contracts of the presidents of the University of Virginia and the College of William and Mary, James Ryan and Katherine Rowe, respectively, are renewed by Democrat-dominated governing boards before the installation of Republican overseers who might have other ideas about who should run the schools.
And retired Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins, the first Black leader of Virginia Military Institute, fights on two fronts: toiling to balance its multi-hued future and whites-only past and resisting old-guard alumni alleging in court his policies violate a disputed gubernatorial order banning most race-teaching.
With apologies to Henry Kissinger, the reason the politics of higher education in Virginia is becoming vicious - again - is because the stakes are so high.
The GOP statewide sweep and take-back of the House of Delegates - both attributed to Youngkin's slender victory last November - augur significant change in higher education, including a record jump in spending proposed by Democrats but claimed by Republicans as their own.
Youngkin's predecessor, Ralph Northam, included in his farewell budget an increase for colleges and universities of nearly $1 billion over the next two years. That's atop roughly $1.8 billion in the current budget. About a quarter of the new money would go to faculty and staff salaries. There's more, too, for financial aid.
Youngkin sweetened Northam's recommendation with $27 million for grants through a business-higher education partnership that promotes economic expansion and job training.
All of this spending - much of it advocated by business leaders who, with time and money, backed Youngkin over former Gov. Terry McAuliffe - is aspirational not actual.
That's because of the continuing standoff between the Republican House and Democratic Virginia Senate. They're more than a month overdue on passing a new budget. The hang-up: tax breaks. The House approach is far more expensive than the Senate's. Neither side is budging.
Youngkin's all-or-nothing stance on tax cuts, embraced by the House, is aggravating the impasse. Plus, if and when lawmakers send him a budget, it's unclear how he might redirect dollars through his powers to recommend General Assembly-backed changes or to reject spending with a veto the split legislature hasn't the votes to override.
This is where the Miyares opinion, largely advisory but nonetheless influential, comes in.
Prepared for Del. A.C. Cordoza of Newport News, the only Black Republican in the General Assembly, the Feb. 25 opinion says that while the Virginia Constitution bans direct appropriation of public dollars to private or religious entities, there are workarounds that could assist the state's two private historically Black schools, Virginia Union and Hampton universities.
They include, Miyares said, construction financing through debt-backed bonds issued by the state college building authority, public contracts with private schools and cash grants that Virginia awards directly to students attending the state's private colleges or universities.
Under the evolving budget, these grants are supposed to increase to $5,000. And, according to education experts, more students at faith-based Liberty University, started by the Rev. Jerry Falwell, who steered millions of religious conservatives to the GOP, receive the grants than at any other private four-year institution here.
Youngkin is mindful of Liberty as well as Regent University, founded by another religious leader prominent in politics, Pat Robertson. Since taking office in January, the governor has spoken at both schools and has advisers with Liberty and Regent pedigrees.
Youngkin has decried so-called cancel culture and a supposed overemphasis on race - issues that have powerful resonance at VMI, whose cadets fought for the Confederacy. Wins, with the support of his board of visitors, is reorienting VMI, enraging older white graduates, one of whom wants a circuit-court judge to block Wins from hiring a diversity adviser.
The budget is only one tile, albeit a very large one, in the mosaic that will be higher education policy on Youngkin's watch.
And because personnel is policy - a notion embodied by his chief dispenser of the patronage, Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James - colleges and universities, after eight years of relative freedom under two Democratic governors, fear Youngkin will use his appointments to their boards of visitors this June to put them on a short leash.
Youngkin may have tipped his hand. He hinted at a wholesale firing of the community college board because he wasn't consulted on their pick for chancellor. That the board, as it is empowered to, made its selection despite Youngkin's grousing has some wondering if he'll clean house later this spring, setting up a new search for a leader he prefers.
Some of this is PTSD.
Still fresh are memories from the previous three Republican administrations in which high-profile conservatives, some of the party's more combative activists and others were appointed to boards of visitors and wasted no time challenging presidents, occasionally overriding them - at a micro-level, too.
Such appointees include Edwin Feulner, founder of the Heritage Foundation, a muscular right-leaning policy shop. He was among several big-name conservatives on the George Mason University board in the 1990s who, for example, junked a decision by then-President Alan Merten to spend $15,000 for an adviser for LGBTQ students.
"We're independent individuals who think differently," Feulner, according to The Washington Post, said at the time. "This is not just a bunch of political cronies who are in here trying to impose some sort of new orthodoxy. We think there is a real stewardship role for the board to play, and that's why we've tackled some serious issues."
Perhaps that thinking will guide Feulner in his new role as a member of the Virginia Commission on Higher Education Board Appointments, created in 2005 by a Democratic governor and a Republican legislature in response to criticism that partisanship counted too much in board selections.
Feulner and three other identifiable Republicans - donors, large and small - are among Youngkin's choices for that advisory panel, whose members also include James, herself a former president of the Heritage Foundation, which has generated policy papers attacking woke-ism in higher education.
Barely four weeks before Youngkin was sworn in and not two months into his four-year term, presidents Ryan, at UVA, and Rowe, at W&M, saw their contracts extended beyond Youngkin's administration, through mid-2028. Were the trustees trying to dodge a bullet, not knowing who Youngkin has in mind for board appointments and taking no chances?
Sure looks that way.
