Schapiro: Va. pol with prez potential - and not the one you think

This past Saturday afternoon, as the U.S. Senate readied to begin its 15-hour vote-a-rama on that sweeping, $739 billion economic package, Democrat Mark Warner was in his office at the Hart building. His Apple watch buzzed, signaling he had a call. It didn’t indicate from whom. That happens a lot.

The caller was Joe Biden. He wanted to thank Warner for helping rope in Krysten Sinema of Arizona.

Sinema’s endorsement of the Inflation Reduction Act — notwithstanding, her last-minute demand to preserve a tax loophole for the uber-rich private-equity crowd — ensured Senate passage, albeit with only Democratic votes. It would be the first step toward congressional approval and another victory for an unpopular president some Democrats want to get rid of in 2024.

Warner is not one of them, though it should not come as a surprise that after big days for him such as Saturday and Sunday, he gets calls from Democratic grandees — former Cabinet officials, ex-governors, fundraisers and tech execs, who nudge him to think about national office, as he briefly did more than 15 years ago.

Later Saturday, having played phone tag with Virginia’s Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin — himself flirting with a presidential candidacy, despite Donald Trump’s seeming lock on the GOP nomination — Warner and Youngkin finally connected. Youngkin was returning Warner’s call.

The senator, who, 20 years ago, was — as Youngkin is now — a neophyte governor learning on the job, wanted to talk with Youngkin about subsidies for semiconductor companies in the state under a Warner-managed measure, signed by Biden Tuesday, aimed at reducing U.S. dependence on chips made in Asia, especially China-menaced Taiwan.

Youngkin wanted Warner’s thoughts on federal aid for flood-ravaged Southwest Virginia, an area they both carried for governor that is worn down by poverty and ill health and where Warner is planning a swing this month. Bet he’ll have a lot to say out there about Republicans resisting caps on insulin prices.

It’s good to be the senior senator from Virginia: You’re important. Other important people call you, sometimes out of the blue. Other important people call you back.

But for Warner, there are more telling measures of effectiveness. Elected in 2020 to a third six-year term, Warner — for whom the collaborative Senate initially was a clunky fit for someone accustomed to wielding largely unchecked executive power as a governor and info-tech investor, has had a big say in some of the Senate’s biggest issues.

That includes, as vice chair of the Intelligence Committee Warner now leads, the 2020 bipartisan investigation documenting Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election on behalf of Trump.

Also, the 2021 infrastructure bill — an early splash for Biden — that was named for Warner’s Republican predecessor, John Warner, and for Virginia, alone, meant more than $8 billion for roads, bridges and airports.

The infrastructure bill reflected one of Mark Warner’s defining characteristics: At a time when politics is about extremes, Warner is always looking for the middle. The infrastructure bill was the handiwork of 10 senators — five Democrats, five Republicans.

They included the two maverick Democrats who Warner, in the haggling over the climate-focused, tax-fattened, deficit-reducing IRA, was tasked with bringing into the fold: Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sinema.

Warner practices as a senator what was his hallmark as governor: the political equivalent of horse-whispering. His signature achievement as governor — a $1.4 billion tax rise in 2004 for schools, cops and health care — was born of tireless schmoozing of centrist Republicans who would break with their party’s legislative majorities.

That tax increase, while a violation of a promise he made as a candidate in 2001, propelled Warner into presidential orbit. His was a short-lived exploratory effort that gave way to his first Senate victory in 2008, when — as a measure of his bipartisan appeal — Warner ran ahead of Barack Obama in Virginia, which would tip Democratic for president for the first time since 1964.

In what is likely to become Washington lore, Warner visited Manchin at his houseboat on the Potomac River ahead of the vote to discuss the legislation’s fine print, only to get caught in a downpour. Warner traded his soggy business suit for a pair of Manchin’s shorts and a T-shirt. A Manchin aide the next day returned the suit, cleaned and pressed.

Before the final vote Sunday, Warner thwarted a possible last-minute defection by Sinema with an amendment, approved on a tie-breaking vote by Vice President Kamala Harris, that would partly finance a 15% corporate minimum tax with accounting arcana to shield smaller businesses Sinema feared could be hit by the new levy.

These busy weeks for Warner show that he has become as a senator what he first resisted: an institutionalist who works within the system and worries that the dismantling of some Senate traditions have only made it a poisonous place. As a mid-baby boomer — Warner is 67 — he’s a bridge between Senate’s gray hairs and its Gen Xers.

The national profile he’s achieved as a senator is complemented by his roots — personal and political. Warner was born in Indiana, a red state; grew up in blue Connecticut and achieved elective office in a competitive Virginia, where Republican Youngkin’s win in 2021 suggests the state is still purple.

The dump-Biden movement — again, Warner wants no part of it and favors him for a second term — may peter out if the midterms aren’t murderous for Democrats. But what’s lost in considering Warner for the presidency — or him considering it — if Biden bows out, especially given the oversupply in the Democratic Party of overly liberal alternatives?

Then, again, there’s always 2026.

Warner will be eyeing a fourth term in the Senate and Youngkin, finishing his four years as governor, would be looking for a new job.