Schapiro: Va. political history repeating itself - as farce

Virginia Republicans are partying like it's 1885.

Just in time for Black History Month, the GOP - by way of its apprentice governor and restored majority in the House of Delegates - is attempting a rerun of an era in state politics that Virginia repudiated over the past three years, largely because of a Democratic governor's racial humiliation and the caught-on-camera death of a Black man in Minneapolis at the hands of police.

Because even in a suburban-dominated state more mid-Atlantic than Southern and in which the majority of people who live here are come-here's, what it is new is old: 21st-century Republicans by deed and dogma are hearkening to the late 19th century, when Virginia did as it is doing now in partially restoring the GOP to power: angrily rejecting racial, social and cultural advances as too much, too soon.

This manifests itself in legislation that Gov. Glenn Youngkin and General Assembly Republicans are pushing to thwart Democratic reforms such as 45 days of unrestricted early voting and the use of drop boxes. Republicans also want to restore the requirement – ended by Democrats - that Virginians produce a photo ID before casting ballots. Never mind that these changes contributed to the GOP comeback in November, aided by record turnouts in red localities.