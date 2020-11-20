Schapiro: Va. Republicans and the politics of process

The shrinking Republican base — white, older, rural and Trumpian in its hostility for the bureaucracy — will be thrilled by this maneuver in mulishness.

Republican legislators — they're pretty much all that's left of the party in Richmond — figure that going on about saving taxpayers the $25,000 a day or so it costs to run the General Assembly is a great public service; that every penny counts when Virginia is plugging a $2.7 billion, COVID-19-caused hole in a two-year, $135 billion budget.

That Democrats are in a huff about the Republican splash suggests that some of them didn't see it coming.

Several Democrats privately had discussed trimming the 2021 session before Republicans beat them to it. More significant: The Republican move is a reminder that the Democratic majority, installed barely a year ago, still is learning how to behave like one.

Indeed, only two members of the House Democratic Caucus — Ken Plum and Vivian Watts, both of Fairfax County — have been around long enough to have served in a majority. The Senate Democratic Caucus, because of old-timers like Dick Saslaw, also of Fairfax, has a bit more institutional memory from previous days in the majority.

Democrats aren't entirely clueless.