Schapiro: Va.'s Constitution — 50 years young

“The commission was trying to put that decade behind us and look to a new future for Virginia,” said A.E. Dick Howard, the panel’s executive director as a 30-something professor at the University of Virginia Law School.

Brent Tarter, working on a history of Virginia’s constitutions, described the 1971 iteration as “pretty modern for the time,” in that it “repudiated one hell of a lot of the legacy of Harry Byrd” — the conservative maximum leader for a half-century.

The current constitution, revised about 40 times by referendum, is a work in progress.

This past year, Virginians — by amendment — largely stripped the General Assembly of its power to draw legislative and congressional boundaries.

This year, the legislature is considering an amendment to allow automatic restoration of voting rights for felons who complete their penalties, ending an ancient practice under which they were lost for life unless restored by gubernatorial decree.

Howard, now 87, helped write the redistricting amendment, which, for the first time, gives citizens a role in mapmaking. He favors the rights-restoration measure as another step toward racial equity, the antithesis of the infamous 1902 constitution that institutionalized white supremacy.