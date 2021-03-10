Schapiro: Virginia Democrats imprisoned by parole board scandal

Virginia was long overdue for a law-and-order scandal.

In the 1980s, Gov. Chuck Robb had to answer for mayhem in the prisons, including what was then the biggest death row escape in U.S. history. He was not punished by voters. They elected as his successor fellow Democrat Jerry Baliles — by a bigger margin than Robb.

In the 1990s, Gov. George Allen had to answer for a fatter-than-expected bill for prison construction that turned the corrections department into the equivalent of General Motors, then the biggest business in the country. He was not punished by voters. They elected as his successor fellow Republican Jim Gilmore — by nearly as big a margin as Allen.

In the 2020s, Gov. Ralph Northam has to answer not for who has been locked up but who has been let out: a cop-killer. Will Northam be punished by voters when they choose his successor in November? Out-of-power Republicans hope the third time is the charm.

Vincent Martin was sentenced to life but was released on parole last year after serving 40 years for the 1979 slaying of Richmond officer Michael Connors. Connors, who had pulled Martin over for a traffic stop, was shot in the head four times. Martin says he is innocent.

Law enforcement was apoplectic Martin went free and urged Northam to block his release.