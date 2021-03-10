Schapiro: Virginia Democrats imprisoned by parole board scandal

Virginia was long overdue for a law-and-order scandal.
In the 1980s, Gov. Chuck Robb had to answer for mayhem in the prisons, including what was then the biggest death row escape in U.S. history. He was not punished by voters. They elected as his successor fellow Democrat Jerry Baliles — by a bigger margin than Robb.
In the 1990s, Gov. George Allen had to answer for a fatter-than-expected bill for prison construction that turned the corrections department into the equivalent of General Motors, then the biggest business in the country. He was not punished by voters. They elected as his successor fellow Republican Jim Gilmore — by nearly as big a margin as Allen.
In the 2020s, Gov. Ralph Northam has to answer not for who has been locked up but who has been let out: a cop-killer. Will Northam be punished by voters when they choose his successor in November? Out-of-power Republicans hope the third time is the charm.
Vincent Martin was sentenced to life but was released on parole last year after serving 40 years for the 1979 slaying of Richmond officer Michael Connors. Connors, who had pulled Martin over for a traffic stop, was shot in the head four times. Martin says he is innocent.
Law enforcement was apoplectic Martin went free and urged Northam to block his release.
Also enraged was Connors’ family. It is not clear they were given enough time, as required by law, to make a case to a Virginia Parole Board made up of political appointees for keeping Vincent behind bars. He was first eligible for parole after 26 years.
The bollixed notification wasn’t the only screw-up.
Previously secret details of an inspector general’s investigation raise questions about the objectivity of parole board members; that they wrongly argued Martin was innocent and lied about that to Northam’s public safety secretary, Brian Moran.
And this: the governor’s chief of staff, usually seen and not heard, blasted the inquiry as biased; that it lacked details about Martin’s record and is riven by politics. Clark Mercer’s claim followed a lawsuit seeking whistleblower protections for an aide to the inspector general who alleges Northam’s office bullied the agency.
Get all that?
As election-year controversies go, this one is complicated.
But to Republicans, who haven’t won statewide since 2009 and lost their legislative majority in 2019, this is a controversy that can be reduced to simple symbols, some of them racial, and sound bites, tailored to scare the hell out of swing voters.
Democrats know it.
Why else would state Sen. John Bell of Loudoun County, an anchor suburb for Democrats, have suggested the party get ahead of it by proposing, with Republican ex-cop Bryce Reeves from swing Spotsylvania County, that a special committee investigate the investigation?
Bell’s fellow Democrats balked, claiming the Senate was powerless to do so. That only means Democrats know they can turn a spotlight on this issue. They choose not to, nervous it could become important to voters now preoccupied with the pandemic.
With apologies to W.P. Kinsella, if you don’t talk about it, they won’t come.
Funny thing: During the Robb years, legislative Democrats — despite their majority or maybe because of it — didn’t hesitate to investigate through the money committees and a watchdog agency the chaos that had beset prisons.
And though narrowly in command of the General Assembly during the Allen years, Democrats pounced on the escalating cost of building prisons. That way, they looked semi-tough, having caved on no-parole.
This time, Democrats want to fight the statewide and House elections on different terms, focusing on the claw-back from COVID-19 — economic, social and educational.
They were slow, however, on a school-reopening plan, chivvied by Republicans. Angry voters will be more so if their kids aren’t back in class by September, when Virginia will be a lot closer to Election Day.
Anger born of frustration, if not fear, is a favorite weapon of politicians.
It was deftly wielded by Allen in 1993, when he was elected in a landslide as Virginia’s first Republican governor in 12 years. Grousing that parole too often meant violent offenders were returned to the streets, Allen bullied Democrats into abolishing early release and implementing tough, fixed sentences.
That took effect in 1995. It did not apply to felons imprisoned before then.
Among them: Vincent Martin, whose release requires a dot-connecting narrative that Republicans gamble will convey to voters that Democrats put social justice ahead of public safety.
L’Affaire Martin, the story of a Black convicted criminal and a white rookie cop, is unfolding as a tale of confusion, cover-up and consternation at the same moment Democrats, in a bow to racial equity, try doing away with mandatory minimum sentences and succeed in doing away with the death penalty.
And though polls show nearly 6 in 10 Virginians favor ending capital punishment, it’s a certainty even more expect their government to be competent.
Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter, @RTDSchapiro.