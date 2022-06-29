Schapiro: Virginian who backed Roe saw it as striking balance

For Lewis F. Powell Jr., clearing legal obstacles a half-century ago to a woman having an abortion - they were stunningly restored by the U.S. Supreme Court of which he was a member for 15 years - was an easy decision that the courtly Richmonder and former corporate lawyer considered a bow to social progress.

As an associate justice of the Supreme Court from 1972 until 1987, Powell - a soft-spoken titan of the bar who'd been a voice of moderation during Virginia's bitter school desegregation crisis - joined a lopsided, 7-2 majority in the 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade affirming a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy in the first trimester without restriction.

It was a ruling that Powell unhesitatingly supported, confident it struck a balance between judicial restraint and evolving notions of freedom. Though seven years later - in a case the court decided 5-4 - Powell, consistent with his centrism, agreed state and federal governments were not legally required to help poor women pay for abortions.

"He was always at peace with his vote," said J. Harvie Wilkinson III, a federal appellate judge and Powell family friend who was Powell's clerk during his first term on the court, when Roe was decided. "It was not a hand-wringing thing that he went back and forth with. ... He wasn't necessarily passionate on the subject."

Both sides most assuredly are these days in Virginia, with few, if any, in the political class bringing to the struggle loosened at the state level by the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe the pragmatism and moderation that were Powell's hallmarks as an attorney, judge and community leader.

While Virginia voters generally support abortion rights, Glenn Youngkin, a nationally ambitious Republican governor who opposes abortion, and a closely divided legislature are warily maneuvering for early advantage over restrictions Democrats are sworn to resist and Republicans determined to implement.

That includes a ban on abortion after 15 weeks - Youngkin's preference - and possibly stripping licenses from doctors who perform the procedure after that. Currently, there are no limits on abortion in Virginia in the first and second trimesters. Abortion is permitted in the third trimester if the woman's health is imperiled.

Powell, who died in August 1998 at age 90, viewed abortion as part of the larger issue of birth control, which was central to the court's 1965 decision outlawing, as a violation of privacy rights, a state prohibition on contraceptives. That ruling, in Griswold v. Connecticut, was key to the affirmation in Roe of abortion rights.

In sharing over lunch his decision with another clerk, Larry Hammond, to eliminate state bans on abortion, "There was no equivocation, no debate, no exchange of memoranda, no tentative drafts," John C. Jeffries Jr., a Powell clerk from 1973 to 1974, wrote in his 1994 biography, "Justice Lewis F. Powell Jr."

"He would vote to strike the abortion laws because he thought it intolerable that the law should interfere with a woman's right to control her own body during early pregnancy ... Despite the bitter passions aroused by the issue of abortion, Powell's initial consideration of it was straightforward, free from doubt, almost routine."

Jeffries, who teaches at the University of Virginia Law School, said in an interview that for Powell, having arrived at the Supreme Court about two years after Roe reached the court from Texas, the "die had been cast on abortion. ... There was a pretty heavy majority for abortion."

Powell's tenure on the court - he was one of four Nixon-nominated justices, three of whom favored abortion rights - preceded the conservative movement to reorient the American judiciary, of which the reversal of Roe qualifies as a tectonic shift. Constitutional originalism - and that abortion was not an enumerated right - meant little in the early 1970s.

I asked Wilkinson, a Reagan-era judge who is an opponent of Roe and an emblem of that conservative push, what Powell would make of the Supreme Court's decision last week to junk federal abortion rights protections, leaving it to the states to decide what restrictions, if any, to a woman ending a pregnancy.

Beyond disagreeing with the ruling, said Wilkinson, Powell - who heard 18 cases on abortion, including two in which, by vote and opinion, he strongly affirmed Roe - would have "recognized that human affairs are cyclical. Conventions change. Trends change. Jurisprudential thinking changes."

Central to Powell's legacy on the court isn't as much his support of abortion. Rather, it was his skepticism on race in college and university admissions. Writing for the majority in a 1978 landmark ruling outlawing quotas in admitting minorities, Powell said that schools, nonetheless, could weigh race as a factor in selecting students.

Still, abortion rights is a telling element of the Powell story in a way that has little to do with the actual issue, but of which there was an echo in the leak last month of the pending decision overturning Roe.

Shortly before the Supreme Court's historic order in 1973, Time magazine reported that the ruling was expected any day.

The chief justice, Warren Burger, was apoplectic that the court's secrecy had been breached. It turned out that Hammond, the Powell clerk, had spoken with the Time reporter who was a classmate from law school. Hammond believed that none of the details of the case would be published until the court announced its decision.

Explaining the twists and turns of his contact with the journalist, Hammond offered Powell his resignation. It was immediately refused by the ever-gracious justice. Powell then spoke with Burger, who would meet with the clerk, commending him for his candor.

Manners maketh the justice, whether seeking common ground on a constitutional question or calming a colleague over a clerk's loose lips.