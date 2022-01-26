Schapiro: Virginia's back-to-the-future governor

And he did - and in a manner that allowed Youngkin to begin his term as Allen would his: on a combative note that recalled the campaign, seemingly shunning the pretense of bipartisanship.

Allen, in attacking in his inaugural address the "heavy, grimy boot of excessive taxation and spending and regulation," had an advantage Youngkin could only dream about. Allen was elected with a nearly 17-percentage point majority, instilling in the Democrats whose control of the legislature was fast fading a reluctance to defy him on his marquee proposals: dropping parole for fixed sentences and tightening Virginia's parsimonious welfare system.

Allen actually had what Youngkin's claims - a mandate. Having won by 1.9 percentage points, Youngkin, even with a restored Republican majority in the House of Delegates and slender Democratic control of the Virginia Senate, cannot claim the breadth of support for his initiatives that hastened the adoption - largely through philosophical coalitions that spanned the party divide - of many elements of Allen's program, except tax cuts, which failed.

Youngkin should have some success there, in part, because of a record surplus and forecasts for robust revenue growth.