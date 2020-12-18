Schapiro: Virginia's GOP convention doesn't have to be a disaster

The convention at which Virginia Republicans pick their 2021 nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general needn't be knife fight, though that would make it better story, confirming that the only thing on which the GOP can agree is to disagree.
The array of actual and prospective candidates suggests a Republican ticket fashioned at the convention rather than the rejected primary might have at least one feature its Democratic equivalent could lack: geographic balance.
Indeed, the Democratic ticket could again tilt to Northern Virginia, which in population, wealth and its huge presence in the legislature pretty much runs the state. Eight of 13 Democratic candidates for the three statewide offices are from the Washington suburb.
Geographic balance was long the goal of both parties, a deliberate effort to draw on the regional appeal of their candidates and to convey to Virginians that all have a stake in our work-in-progress commonwealth.
Not every corner of the state is represented in the line-up of Republicans. Northern Virginia, the Richmond area and Hampton Roads — the Big Three metro regions — are covered. So too, is the ancestral home of the state GOP: the mountainous, rural west, whence emerged the now-largely forgotten centrist brand of Republicanism.
Rather than publicly brawl for months at the local, regional and state level — burning up gobs of money and goodwill choosing delegates who, because of the party's mind-numbing rules, cast only fractions of votes — Republicans could begin building a unity ticket of individuals committed to the whole.
Candidates would provide regional entree, introducing them to activists and donors. Such collaboration would narrow the field, diminishing chances the convention does what a convention — because delegates bristle at being dictated to — occasionally does: Pick unconventional nominees attractive only to the party's hard-right, hard kernel.
This year's — for governor — might be Amanda Chase, the pistol-packing Trump mimic.
By, in effect slating, candidates could vouch for each others' bona fides. That would be critical when it comes to explaining away positions anathema to the Republican base that have broad appeal among Democrats and election-deciding independents.
Kirk Cox, the former House speaker from the Richmond suburbs, and Emmett Hanger, the state senator from the Shenandoah Valley, sided with the Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam on fully extending Obamacare here by opening Medicaid to 400,000 uninsured Virginians.
Theirs is a position that Chase, whose Virginia Senate district overlaps with Cox's House of Delegates seat, will argue — as an off-again, on-again Republican — disqualifies them as impure. Never mind that rigid, absolutist positions weaken Republicans for the general election.
GOP do-nothing-ism on gun control after the 2019 mass slaying in Virginia Beach contributed to their loss of the House and Senate, both of which in Democratic hands not only clamped down on firearms but, post-George Floyd, took dramatic steps in criminal justice reform, which Republican depict as coddling law-breakers.
Two other prospects for governor, Pete Snyder and Glenn Youngkin, both multimillionaires, are banking on their business background, never mind Trump queered that by appearing to prop up his cash-hungry holdings through his campaign and the federal bureaucracy.
Snyder, a Northern Virginian now based in Charlottesville, is a known quantity among Republicans, having run for lieutenant governor in 2013. Murmurs he's enlisting operatives steeped in the arcana of conventions suggests Snyder is closer to running than not.
Teaming with down-ticket candidates from different regions and with different credentials could appeal to the marketing maven in Snyder, who made his fortune merging the digital and political. Youngkin, an unknown outside Northern Virginia whose grub steak dwarfs Snyder's, might make a splash pairing his cash with lower-tier candidates' contacts.
There are four candidates for the GOP lieutenant governor's nomination, two for attorney general.
The former include Glenn Davis, a delegate from Joe Biden-carried Virginia Beach with moderate tendencies on guns and Medicaid; a former delegate from Northern Virginia, Tim Hugo, the last GOP lawmaker to fall in deep-blue Fairfax County whose just-say-no-conservatism never seemed to blunt his fundraising; and Lance Allen, from the deep-red horse country, is an Air Force vet and security consultant
For attorney general, Jayson Miyares, a delegate also from Virginia Beach, is among the most outspoken Republicans on law-and-order issues. He talks up his Cuban heritage in what is clearly an effort to emphasize diversity in party that is largely anything but.
Indeed, a confederacy of candidates ahead of the Republican convention could increase the likelihood all of the party's nominees will be white males, despite an Pakistani American candidate for lieutenant governor, Puneet Ahluwalia, a Northern Virginia IT guy, and a Black lawyer and ex-Marine for attorney general, Chuck Smith of Virginia Beach.
But Republicans could take a measure of comfort in the Democrats' discomfort should Terry McAuliffe — hankering for a second term as governor — defeat his three Black opponents for the nomination, requiring he repair relations with minority voters who provide a majority of his party's muscle.
But Republicans could take a measure of comfort in the Democrats' discomfort should Terry McAuliffe — hankering for a second term as governor — defeat his three Black opponents for the nomination, requiring he repair relations with minority voters who provide a majority of his party's muscle.