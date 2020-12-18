Schapiro: Virginia's GOP convention doesn't have to be a disaster

The convention at which Virginia Republicans pick their 2021 nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general needn't be knife fight, though that would make it better story, confirming that the only thing on which the GOP can agree is to disagree.

The array of actual and prospective candidates suggests a Republican ticket fashioned at the convention rather than the rejected primary might have at least one feature its Democratic equivalent could lack: geographic balance.

Indeed, the Democratic ticket could again tilt to Northern Virginia, which in population, wealth and its huge presence in the legislature pretty much runs the state. Eight of 13 Democratic candidates for the three statewide offices are from the Washington suburb.

Geographic balance was long the goal of both parties, a deliberate effort to draw on the regional appeal of their candidates and to convey to Virginians that all have a stake in our work-in-progress commonwealth.

Not every corner of the state is represented in the line-up of Republicans. Northern Virginia, the Richmond area and Hampton Roads — the Big Three metro regions — are covered. So too, is the ancestral home of the state GOP: the mountainous, rural west, whence emerged the now-largely forgotten centrist brand of Republicanism.