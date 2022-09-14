Schapiro: Virginia's mostly on-again romance with Great Britain

Brent Tarter, retired chief historian of the Library of Virginia, remembers with a chuckle the sign on Interstate 64 outside Hampton. Motorists weren’t entering just any city but the oldest continuously inhabited English-speaking community in the New World.

These days, drivers on that busy highway — if they’re aware of the city and state’s links to the Old World, translated: England — might notice an electronic billboard on which appears a black-and-white image of the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose death was more than a reminder that her royal ancestors 400-plus years ago started Virginia as a get-rich scheme.

“Virginia, as a Colonial culture and society, viewed itself as a little Britain and bought entirely into that until it felt betrayed in the 1770s,” said Tarter.

Nelson Lankford, an historian and former vice president of the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, said Virginia “came by its Anglophilia organically.”

“The direct economic connection to England, by which ships traveled directly between large plantations along Virginia rivers and ports in England, kept the links between the dominant ethnic group of Virginia and its country of origin,” said Lankford. “And that meant most Virginians thought of themselves as English men and women up until the Revolution and even in some cases beyond.”

Among the 13 British colonies that, as the United States of America, declared themselves in 1776 independent of the crown, Virginia to this day goes to great lengths to nurture its bond to Great Britain and only in recent years has acknowledged the knotty legacy of that relationship, most notably Black slavery and the exploitation of Indigenous people.

Unlike Maryland, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, colonies predicated on religious dissent, Virginia, until the eve of the Revolution, was about concurrence — commercial, cultural and spiritual. When it came to the monarchy, Virginians were team players. Some remained so well into the deadly clash with England.

George Washington traded tobacco with London for the English-made finery befitting a self-styled American aristocrat. Only with the break with Britain did Virginia’s legislature direct that struck from the Book of Common Prayer should be all references of loyalty to the crown as head of the Church of England. Its American cousin, the Episcopal Church, remains distinctly English in rite and ritual.

Virginia has a $2 million-a-year state agency that promotes early Anglo-Virginia history for cultural, economic and educational purposes. Seats on the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, the focus of which is Virginia’s Colonial and Revolutionary periods — eras long viewed from a largely white perspective, are prized and often reserved for a governor’s closest allies.

The most recent appointees include Charles James, Virginia’s personnel director three decades ago under Gov. George Allen and the husband of Kay Coles James, who — as secretary of the commonwealth — dispenses the patronage for Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Allen democratized the board, naming in 1997 its first Native American member, Shirley “Little Dove” Custalow McGowan of the Mattaponi tribe.

The marriage in 1614 of Pocahontas, a Powhatan princess, to English planter John Rolfe distinguished a narrow number of white Virginians as tied to crown and colony. For them to do so — and remain legally white — required an exception to Virginia’s Racial Integrity Act of 1924.

With Jamestown as its beachhead, Virginia — settled in 1607 — wasn’t as much an outpost as it was a wholly owned subsidiary of Elizabeth II’s 17th century forebears that would become the largest and most populous state.

Four centuries on, trade and investment continue to shape the relationship between Virginia and the United Kingdom. According to Britain’s trade agency, English companies employ 40,000 people in Virginia. England is the state’s second-largest export market, absorbing at least $1.9 billion in goods and services in 2019.

Though wealth-building — in the name of the crown and the Church of England — was the first priority of the Virginia colony, it would inherit from the mother country institutions and principles on which a new country would be built, most notably, common law and representative government.

Never mind that the protections of both were for more than two centuries restricted to property-owning white males. And when they were extended to Black men — enslaved by the English in the 1600s and emancipated by Lincoln in the 1800s — it was a half-century before they were clapped in the shackles of Jim Crow.

Virginia’s English origins meant it shared with Britain a contradictory foundation. But that, at least to those Virginians unscathed by a system that rewarded few at the expense of many, argued that the commonwealth could perfect what the crown had plundered.

In May 1857, in a 2½-hour speech marking the 250th anniversary of Jamestown, former President John Tyler — later a secessionist and Confederate congressman — framed this as an ideal as old the Virginia Company of London, the enterprise that dispatched three ships and 144 settlers to a marshy patch 3,700 miles from England.

“The inhabitants may, therefore, be justly said to have been reared, under the influence of the Virginia Company, in a knowledge of free principles,” said Tyler.

“In their assertion they were always in advance of the parent country, and if at any time they have seemed to slumber over them, it was but the slumber of the infant Hercules, to be followed by a vigorous grasp of the tyranny which had coiled itself around them. Their determination to maintain their rights and privileges became more manifest in their subsequent history.”

Tyler was an emblem of a tradition Britain knew well: born to an old family whose fortune and influence were rooted in the land, perpetuated by marriage and inheritance. Tyler also was of an age marked by lost opportunity for Virginia — its failure to recognize as England did that the future lay in industrialization and improved transportation.

Virginia’s ultimate embrace of both is reflected in the sprawling natural port which Hampton abuts and where spoken is a language older than English: commerce.