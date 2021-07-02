Schapiro: Virginia's politics of denial spring forth on the Fourth

More than 150 years later, there is a disturbing echo of this in the rants of a defeated American president to his unquestioning followers, some of whom stormed the U.S. Capitol in January to reverse an election result that was rooted in reality but inconsistent with their prejudices.

White outrage was affirmed by the local press — including the Daily Dispatch, an antecedent to the Richmond Times-Dispatch — in florid accounts laced with bigoted descriptions of Black people. Northern newspapers, too, oozed contempt for freshly freed people of color.

Said the Daily Dispatch in its holiday coverage in 1866, 15 months into the Union occupation, "The Southern people, feeling that they have no part in the government of the country, have little disposition to participate in the national jubilee, and hence the Fourth of July in Richmond, so far as the white population were concerned, was a dies non" — Latin, for a date that, in effect, does not exist.

"Not so, however, with the freedmen and freedwomen," the Daily Dispatch said. It wrote that "They took complete possession of the day and of the city; the highways, the byways, and Capitol Square, were black with moving masses of darkeys, many of them armed and apparently ready for anything, belligerent or otherwise."