Schapiro: Virginia's politics of denial spring forth on the Fourth

On July 4, 1865, three months after Richmond fell, signaling the collapse of the Southern revolt to preserve Black slavery, residents — make that, some residents — of the former Confederate capital observed the 89th anniversary of a shattered nation’s break in the preceding century with its imperial masters in Great Britain.
Amid the city's still-smoldering rubble, the Fourth of July would become — and remain in the run-up to Virginia’s return to the Union in 1870 — a Black holiday, one in which former slaves celebrated freedom, thronging to Capitol Square and donning military-like finery for lengthy parades on foot and horseback. Some were armed.
Within two years, Black people would acquire — until the imposition of Jim Crow laws by the turn of the century — another weapon: the vote, restricted to males until women's suffrage in 1920.
White Virginians sneered at Independence Day, refusing to acknowledge its theme of equality, violently affirmed in the Civil War. Instead, in Richmond, white people paid homage to the Rebel dead, erecting wooden markers over their graves at Hollywood and Oakwood cemeteries.
It was a quiet gesture, one with political overtones that, in short order, would become louder — and louder.
For white people, toppled from the peak of the social order at the point of a bayonet, the Fourth was an opportunity for bitter denial, angry disbelief; to hint at a future that would approximate the past.
More than 150 years later, there is a disturbing echo of this in the rants of a defeated American president to his unquestioning followers, some of whom stormed the U.S. Capitol in January to reverse an election result that was rooted in reality but inconsistent with their prejudices.
White outrage was affirmed by the local press — including the Daily Dispatch, an antecedent to the Richmond Times-Dispatch — in florid accounts laced with bigoted descriptions of Black people. Northern newspapers, too, oozed contempt for freshly freed people of color.
Said the Daily Dispatch in its holiday coverage in 1866, 15 months into the Union occupation, "The Southern people, feeling that they have no part in the government of the country, have little disposition to participate in the national jubilee, and hence the Fourth of July in Richmond, so far as the white population were concerned, was a dies non" — Latin, for a date that, in effect, does not exist.
"Not so, however, with the freedmen and freedwomen," the Daily Dispatch said. It wrote that "They took complete possession of the day and of the city; the highways, the byways, and Capitol Square, were black with moving masses of darkeys, many of them armed and apparently ready for anything, belligerent or otherwise."
On the flag-festooned Capitol grounds, it said, "with the exception of the Federal soldiers, scarcely a white person was visible, while the grass plats were trodden down by the huge feet of negroes, crowding, dancing, jostling, and sweating."
In contrast, white Richmonders, largely led by women — the driving force behind the Southwide push for monuments as symbols of restored white supremacy — tidied the graves of fallen Rebels "in sincere respect for the memory of their former companions-in-arms." Young men installed 360 headboards, with 3,000 more planned.
For white people, the Daily Dispatch said, the crowds of Black Virginians "added nothing to the dignity of the Commonwealth," making it a day "long to be remembered by our citizens, who never wish to see its like again."
On the first Fourth in Richmond following the war, emancipated Black people heard a reading of the Declaration of Independence and were addressed by a senior officer of the Freedmen's Bureau, the agency that introduced the formerly enslaved to the rights and duties of citizenship.
The officer’s tone was patronizing, his rhetoric optimistic — never mind that, within 40 years, segregation laws would reduce Black people to virtual chattel, stripping them of the vote via the poll tax.
“You are not to suppose that your former masters have become your enemies because you are free,” declared Col. O. Brown, according to a report in The New York Herald. “All good men among them will recognize your new relations to them as free laborers; and as you prove yourselves honest, industrious and frugal, you will receive from them kindness and consideration.”
Brown said the federal government was the ally of Black Americans, though by 1877, it would turn its back on them because a Republican president, Rutherford B. Hayes, traded the withdrawal of troops from the South — ending Reconstruction — for Democratic support of his disputed victory over Democrat Samuel Tilden.
"If others fail to recognize your right to equal freedom with white persons, you will find the government, through the agents of this bureau, as ready to secure to you as to them, liberty and justice," said Brown.
The New York Times report on the 1866 Fourth offered rich details of the parade — "a great African delight:" 200 men "on a fair species of horse-flesh, and each carrying an excellent saber," followed by Masons, Odd Fellows and teamsters, all of whom "cheered lustily" as they marched past the home of Elizabeth Van Lew, the Union spy.
There was “a lot of high anxiety” among white people, said historian Nelson D. Lankford, former vice president and editor of the Virginia Historical Society.
Lankford, who is writing a book on life in Richmond in the aftermath of the Civil War and shared some of his early research, sees "passive resistance" by white people to the new order in those first days of Reconstruction.
Its tone would sharpen, auguring the painful period ahead for Black Virginians.
The Daily Dispatch said of the July 4 celebration in 1867, when "American citizens of African descent" swarmed over the monument to George Washington on Capitol Square, "The merchants and higher order of citizens spent the day quietly at home or else in parties as some select retreat outside the city."
And presumably counting the days until the white restoration.
