Schapiro: Virginia's Prohibition repeal redux

The last time Virginia legalized a controlled substance — booze, in 1933 — an Eastern Shore Democrat had a big say in the scheme under which the purchase and possession of beer, wine and whiskey was decriminalized and the state started making a pile of dough allowing adults to wet their whistle.

Sen. Walter Mapp of Accomack County — home of another Eastern Shore Democrat, Gov. Ralph Northam, who, nearly 90 years later, wants Virginia to legalize marijuana — was a member of the study commission that recommended creation of a state monopoly to control sales of liquor to consumers and, years later, restaurants and bars.

A teetotaler who twice ran for governor as a proponent of Prohibition — a “dry,” in the parlance of the times — Mapp was among those who badgered Virginia to ban alcoholic beverages in 1914, six years before the nation, through a constitutional amendment, made it illegal to produce, sell, transport or import spirits.

With repeal of Prohibition, by a separate amendment in 1933, Virginia opened retail stores at which you could purchase your pint, fifth or handle. That network of stores now exceeds 450, and this past year generated a record $1.2 billion in sales and more than $545 million in profits and taxes that finance state and local services.