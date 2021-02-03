Schapiro: Virginia's Prohibition repeal redux

The last time Virginia legalized a controlled substance — booze, in 1933 — an Eastern Shore Democrat had a big say in the scheme under which the purchase and possession of beer, wine and whiskey was decriminalized and the state started making a pile of dough allowing adults to wet their whistle.
Sen. Walter Mapp of Accomack County — home of another Eastern Shore Democrat, Gov. Ralph Northam, who, nearly 90 years later, wants Virginia to legalize marijuana — was a member of the study commission that recommended creation of a state monopoly to control sales of liquor to consumers and, years later, restaurants and bars.
A teetotaler who twice ran for governor as a proponent of Prohibition — a “dry,” in the parlance of the times — Mapp was among those who badgered Virginia to ban alcoholic beverages in 1914, six years before the nation, through a constitutional amendment, made it illegal to produce, sell, transport or import spirits.
With repeal of Prohibition, by a separate amendment in 1933, Virginia opened retail stores at which you could purchase your pint, fifth or handle. That network of stores now exceeds 450, and this past year generated a record $1.2 billion in sales and more than $545 million in profits and taxes that finance state and local services.
Rather than private sales, Virginia opted for public control of whiskey — it’s one of 15 states that still do so — for one reason: politics. Virginia’s white oligarchy delighted in this new source of cash but saw state oversight as an accommodation of the culturally conservative electorate on which the political class relied to remain in power.
There’s an echo of this in the Northam initiative that would make Virginia the 17th state to allow recreational use of weed by adults. Virginia would, as it did with liquor, promote a new industry and eliminate the legal stigma of a product that, because of a generational shift, has become socially acceptable.
That speaks to another facet of the conversation over cannabis: racial equity. Black Virginians are 3 1/2 times more likely to be busted for marijuana than whites. To decriminalize reefer and, as Northam’s proposal would, erase pot convictions from Virginians’ records, is an acknowledgment of Democrats’ most loyal voters: Blacks.
During the fight over whiskey, Democrats were wary of the so-called Dry Messiah, James Cannon Jr., a Methodist bishop who, with other religious leaders and temperance groups, controlled a vast swath of Virginia’s then-lopsidedly rural vote. Nearly 3 in 4 Virginians lived in the countryside.
Crossing Cannon, with whom Mapp was close, could be perilous. Westmoreland Davis, elected governor in 1917 as the so-called Spanish Flu pandemic loomed over Virginia, often battled with Cannon, accusing him of “clerical kaiserism” — a label pegged to World War I sensitivities.
It wasn’t until the early 1930s, when Cannon was mired in personal scandal — allegations of stock manipulation and adultery — that Virginians’ thirst for Prohibition dissipated, setting up an overwhelming vote for repeal that, by the steely standards of the early-20th century South, represented a triumph of progressivism over conservatism.
Legalization of marijuana would be viewed through a similar lens, though Virginia’s political landscape is very different: Two-thirds of the population is stuffed in moderate-to-liberal cities and suburbs. The majority of residents are nonnatives, coming from states and countries more tolerant of recreational drugs.
Asians and Hispanics have joined Blacks in swelling the ranks of non-whites — and magnifying the racial dimension of the marijuana debate. This extends beyond law and order to economic opportunity and the possible benefits of legal pot for communities, many urban and minority, where marijuana is a shadow-market commodity, illegally enriching a few.
This is why the measure advanced by Northam — a beer drinker who, as the son of a judge, apparently never toked — has, in the House version, a cap of 400 pot shops. That roughly matches the number of liquor stores, perhaps avoiding over-saturation but also ensuring a presence in struggling neighborhoods eager for an economic spark.
And what the legislation refers to as “allocated licensing” is not only a check on deep-pocketed cannabis corporations but would protect minority firms eligible for start-up funds from the $300 million in annual taxes on weed. Another safeguard against big boys: medical marijuana firms could not expand into recreational sales.
Much of the anticipated regulatory structure is based on that for liquor, including a commission of political appointees to oversee the enterprise. It might seem a bit much, given the estimated audience is tiny: 1 in 10 adults are regular or occasional users of reefer, according to the General Assembly’s investigative agency.
But the Democratic legislature, heading into post-Trump statewide and House elections in which the votes of Black and New Virginians will be crucial, figures the state is still in for a big return. And as demonstrated by their protection of the state’s liquor system from a break-up under Gov. Bob McDonnell, lawmakers get a buzz spending all that money.
