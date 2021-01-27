Schapiro: Virginia's redistricting panel finding its way — kinda

And Barker is on the side of the angels, a convert presumably intent on depoliticizing redistricting, long the most political of exercises — regardless of the party controlling it.

More telling could be the conduct of those on the commission who opposed this initiative or were ambivalent about it.

The former are Democrats in the House of Delegates who nearly killed redistricting reform last year; the latter, House and Senate Republicans — some of whom have gone unopposed because gerrymandering eliminated other-party competition — but are relieved the new Democratic majority has been deprived of mapmaking power.

If redistricting had remained the legislature's prerogative, there is no doubt Democrats would be doing to Republicans what Republicans — especially in the House — did to Democrats in 2001 and 2011 and what Democrats did to Republicans and disfavored Democrats before that: Draw them into oblivion.

That was the unspoken goal of the House coalition of white liberals, most from Northern Virginia, and Black downstate Democrats. They sugarcoated it by vowing reform in 2031, long after they'd used their numbers to ram through favorable legislative and congressional boundaries.

The stakes this go-around are significant.