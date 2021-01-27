Schapiro: Virginia's redistricting panel finding its way — kinda

It was a tail-wagging-the-dog moment.
Watching online this past Friday the inaugural session of Virginia’s redistricting commission, you might have gotten the impression the people who aren’t supposed to be in charge of drawing legislative and congressional seats ultimately will be.
None of the eight politicians on the 16-member commission — four Democrats, four Republicans — is a chair or co-chair, denying them a procedural advantage that might ensure an upper hand, however slight, on tough questions about this line or that.
Rather, it’s their familiarity with what is broadly described as process that gives them an edge over the eight civilians with whom they’ve been paired in an untested attempt to bleed from the decennial exercise of redistricting the nastiness that makes it newsworthy.
The civic-mindedness of the citizen members is no match for the presumed granular familiarity of legislators with redistricting, right down to the provision in state law that districts be built on census blocks. They are the smallest slices of territory and often are busted up among multiple seats to isolate hostile voters.
Listening to George Barker, the Fairfax senator, Democratic cartographer of the 2011 Senate map and supporter of the redistricting overhaul voters endorsed in November, talk about the speed — or lack thereof — with which census data is delivered to the state by Washington, it was clear there is a knowledge gap between the commission’s legislative and citizen members.
And Barker is on the side of the angels, a convert presumably intent on depoliticizing redistricting, long the most political of exercises — regardless of the party controlling it.
More telling could be the conduct of those on the commission who opposed this initiative or were ambivalent about it.
The former are Democrats in the House of Delegates who nearly killed redistricting reform last year; the latter, House and Senate Republicans — some of whom have gone unopposed because gerrymandering eliminated other-party competition — but are relieved the new Democratic majority has been deprived of mapmaking power.
If redistricting had remained the legislature's prerogative, there is no doubt Democrats would be doing to Republicans what Republicans — especially in the House — did to Democrats in 2001 and 2011 and what Democrats did to Republicans and disfavored Democrats before that: Draw them into oblivion.
That was the unspoken goal of the House coalition of white liberals, most from Northern Virginia, and Black downstate Democrats. They sugarcoated it by vowing reform in 2031, long after they'd used their numbers to ram through favorable legislative and congressional boundaries.
The stakes this go-around are significant.
For House Democrats, new lines could threaten or eliminate promising newcomers from Northern Virginia, the Richmond suburbs, Hampton Roads and the Mountain-Valley west: Wendy Gooditis of Loudoun, Josh Coles of Stafford, Nancy Guy of Virginia Beach, Chris Hurst of Montgomery and two from Henrico, Rodney Willett and Schuyler Van Valkenburg, chief House sponsor of the redistricting overhaul.
Such losses, perhaps hastened by the departure of Democrats’ favorite turnout tool, Donald Trump, could cost the party its House majority after two years. Republicans need six seats to take back the House they ruled uninterrupted for two decades.
Democrats offer credible scenarios under which the party retains the governorship, presumably with Terry McAuliffe winning a second, nonconsecutive term, but loses the House, forcing him to endure — as he did in his first term — a petulant House GOP majority.
But Republicans have much to fear. Population shifts — the blue suburbs are growing, the red countryside is slowing — mean more seats for Northern Virginia, which already accounts for a third of the General Assembly’s membership. The D.C. suburb is likely to pick up from the Republican Southwest a Senate seat and perhaps two House seats.
That Todd Pillion, of Abingdon, jumped from the House to the Senate should tell you what he already knows: There’s a better chance winning re-election to the Senate in 2023 than risking the loss of a House seat to redistricting in 2021.
The Republican presumably elected next month to COVID-19 casualty Ben Chafin's far Southwest Senate seat could be the shortest of short-timers. Also, there may be a Battle of the Wills — House incumbents Will Morefield of Tazewell and Will Wampler of Abingdon — if their districts are combined.
But such a merger might be upended. That's because the delay in census figures — a result of Trump era disputes in the courts and with Congress over undocumented immigrants — could send lawyers scurrying to state and federal court.
Article II, Section 6 of the Virginia Constitution says new districts "shall be implemented for the November general election." The constitution does not speak to the possibility the deadline is missed, or that interim House districts, based on partial census numbers, are put in place for a year.
That legally uncertain remedy — that's how attorneys describe it — would force re-redistricting in 2022, elections that year in freshly reset seats followed by regularly scheduled House elections in 2023.
That's a lot of time, a lot of redistricting.
The citizen members could actually get pretty good at it.
Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter, @RTDSchapiro.