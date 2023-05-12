John Charles Thomas, who became the first Black justice of the Virginia Supreme Court 40 years ago, serving from 1983 until 1989, is not one to hold back.

In the mid-1970s, as a young lawyer at the posh Richmond firm where he would spend most of his career and become its first Black partner, Thomas approached one of its top partners, John Riely — during a cocktail party at Riely's house — and asked in the presence of a half-dozen other guests if he had considered that Thomas would have not been hired had a landmark ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court two decades earlier junking racial segregation been decided differently.

The firm — then known as Hunton & Williams, now Hunton Andrews Kurth — had represented Virginia in that case, arguing for the state's right to preserve separate public schools for white and Black students. Virginia's claim, guided by Riely and some of the firm's other lions, was among five cases bundled as one — Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka — in which the court in 1954 declared segregated classrooms unconstitutional.

A young white associate, stunned by Thomas' seeming impertinence and apparently angling for favor with Riely, scolded Thomas. Riely told the associate to butt out and calmly answered Thomas' question, saying the firm had only done what firms do: represent clients within the framework of existing law, which — for more than a half-century before the thunderbolt that was Brown — allowed state-imposed racial segregation.

"I thought that Riely's answer made sense," Thomas says in his memoir, "The Poetic Justice," recently published by the University of Virginia Press. "I knew that separate but equal was once the law of the land, and I knew that in Brown v. Board of Education, the Supreme Court had struck down that rule. I decided I could live with the idea that Hunton had played a lawyer-like role in the case and that when their side lost, the firm moved on. I was part of the moving on."

Now 73 and fully retired, Thomas is not one to stand still.

In looking back on his life — from grinding poverty, segregated schools and a family shattered by an abusive alcoholic father imprisoned for rape, to the lush grounds of a lopsidedly white University of Virginia and its law school, a premier law firm and the state's highest court — Thomas offers a yardstick with which to measure the lurching, uneven racial progress that has shaped Virginia since the wrenching debate over segregation that unfolded during his youth and echoes still.

Thomas' story is not without a personal dimension for me.

In 1988, a year before he would leave the Supreme Court to be treated for a brain tumor attributed to a birth injury and return to the Hunton firm, Thomas officiated at my wife Clare's and my wedding. We chose a civil ceremony because Clare and I are of different faiths. We happily put our faith in Thomas that he could do the job. He did, intoning in a rich, deep voice with a cadence he may have absorbed at the Baptist church he attended as a boy.

That speaks to the title of Thomas' book. He is a lifelong student of poetry, writing and reciting it with the stagecraft one would expect of a seasoned trial lawyer. By age 4 coached by his grandfather, he had memorized "Thanatopsis," William Cullen Bryant's early 19th-century musing on mortality. Thomas still happily recites it: "The innumerable caravan, that moves to that mysterious realm, where each shall take his chamber in the silent halls of death."

Thomas was appointed by Gov. Charles Robb, having been recommended by Alan Rudlin, a Thomas law partner and Robb classmate at UVa Law. The appointment fell to Robb because the General Assembly adjourned without agreeing on a successor to Carrington Thompson, an emblem of the old, rural conservative Democratic cabal that long ruled Virginia. Thomas, at 32, was the youngest justice since Spencer Roane, a friend of Thomas Jefferson, was selected by the legislature in 1794.

House-Senate deadlocks over judicial appointments, now a frequent occurrence, were rare in the 1980s.

Another impasse left it to Robb in 1985 to choose a member of the State Corporation Commission, which polices business. Robb selected the commission's first female member, Elizabeth Lacy. She would become the first female justice, appointed by Gov. Gerald Baliles in 1988, joining Thomas on a seven-member panel that suddenly more fully reflected contemporary Virginia.

Minorities and women were a rarity in the state judiciary until the 1970s.

In 1974, Willard Douglas became the first Black judge chosen by the legislature, serving on Richmond's juvenile and domestic relations court. Five years later, two women — Joanna Fitzpatrick and Barbara Keenan — broke the gender barrier, becoming general district court judges in Fairfax County.

The judicial ranks now include openly gay Virginians, Asians and Hispanics. The Supreme Court has twice been led by Black chief justices, Leroy Hassell and Bernard Goodwyn, and once by a woman, Cynthia Kinser. The state's intermediate Court of Appeals, whose first Black member, James Benton, is a friend of Thomas' from Norfolk days, has as its chief a woman, Marla Decker.

Thomas would not discuss the partisan politics that has ensnared the court on which he served. However, in his book, he does not conceal his distaste for the deliberate refusal of the formerly Republican-controlled U.S. Senate to, among other things, confirm many of the judicial nominees of the nation's first Black president, including one for the U.S. Supreme Court. Thomas detects in that the troubling undercurrent of race.

"Sure, I keep waiting for our nation to grow and change to appreciate all its citizens, but it still seems a long way off," Thomas writes. "I was called unworthy years ago but it is still happening. When the Senate majority said that they were going to block anything that President Barack Obama tried to do, they were saying that he was unworthy of leading our nation."

John Charles Thomas is not one to hold back.