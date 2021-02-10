Schapiro: VMI, besieged by Union in 1864, now under attack by lawyers

In a report this week, the first of three by June, Barnes & Thornburg all but said VMI is not cooperating; that it’s standing like a stone wall. Much as a certain slave-owning professor cum Confederate general, whose statue was pulled down by VMI in a gesture of racial reconciliation, did at First Manassas.

The quarrel over the honor code and other issues is slowing an investigation that is supposed to conclude in four months and, because of bureaucratic snags, got off to a late start.

All sides are fussing over an addendum to the contract with Barnes & Thornburg to open VMI records shielded by federal privacy law. VMI is OK with that, believing it would shed light on the handling of honor violations, some of which, critics suggest, were shaped by racial bias — a claim denied by VMI.

The firm objects to VMI’s insistence that staff, faculty and students, if they choose, have lawyers present when questioned by Barnes & Thornburg — a step the firm, despite its own platoon of attorneys, says is intrusive.

The firm worries about a possibility not ruled out in VMI circles: That, in having its lawyers at interrogations, VMI will produce a parallel report to the firm’s findings.

VMI currently has three lawyers.