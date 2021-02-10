Schapiro: VMI, besieged by Union in 1864, now under attack by lawyers

About two weeks ago, for about two hours, the acting head of Virginia Military Institute (VMI) and two top aides explained its rules and traditions, via Zoom, to 38 lawyers from the firm being paid $1 million by the state to investigate racism at the besieged public college.
Retired Army Maj. Gen. Cedric Win, a Black 1985 alumnus named interim superintendent after Gov. Ralph Northam toppled a retired Army four-star, J.H. Binford “Binnie” Peay III amid allegations of systemic racism at VMI, focused on two rigorous practices: the “rat line” for assimilating new students and the one-strike-and-you’re-out honor code, which Northam, a 1981 graduate, enforced as head of the cadet court.
The honor code — that a cadet will not lie, cheat or steal, nor tolerate those who do — is a flashpoint in the Barnes & Thornburg investigation that Democrats, Black and white, anticipate will force sweeping change at VMI. It was the last public college in the state to admit Blacks in 1968 and opened to women in 1997 only after its males-only admissions policy was junked by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The firm wants the honor code suspended for the duration of the inquiry, saying students will speak more freely without fear of reprisal.
To which VMI says fuhgeddaboudit. The honor code, it says, is a nonnegotiable feature of VMI life; that the truth should not be a matter of convenience, especially if investigators want the full picture. Perhaps dropping the honor code would lend new meaning to the “rat line?”
In a report this week, the first of three by June, Barnes & Thornburg all but said VMI is not cooperating; that it’s standing like a stone wall. Much as a certain slave-owning professor cum Confederate general, whose statue was pulled down by VMI in a gesture of racial reconciliation, did at First Manassas.
The quarrel over the honor code and other issues is slowing an investigation that is supposed to conclude in four months and, because of bureaucratic snags, got off to a late start.
All sides are fussing over an addendum to the contract with Barnes & Thornburg to open VMI records shielded by federal privacy law. VMI is OK with that, believing it would shed light on the handling of honor violations, some of which, critics suggest, were shaped by racial bias — a claim denied by VMI.
The firm objects to VMI’s insistence that staff, faculty and students, if they choose, have lawyers present when questioned by Barnes & Thornburg — a step the firm, despite its own platoon of attorneys, says is intrusive.
The firm worries about a possibility not ruled out in VMI circles: That, in having its lawyers at interrogations, VMI will produce a parallel report to the firm’s findings.
VMI currently has three lawyers.
They include Richard Cullen and John Adams. The former is an ex-attorney general; the latter, a defeated candidate for attorney general. Cullen was on the team that unsuccessfully defended VMI’s males-only rule. Adams is VMI, Class of ‘96.
Both are Republicans and partners at McGuireWoods. The legal behemoth was hired by the VMI alumni association and is being paid by the school’s private foundation.
Another former attorney general, Democrat Tony Troy, a partner at Eckert Seamans, has been retained by the state for $40,000 as a substitute for the attorney general’s office, ordinarily counsel to VMI.
Troy — like, Cullen, a longtime fixer — is a former partner from another firm of the Barnes & Thornburg lawyer leading the investigation, Roscoe Howard.
The current attorney general, Mark Herring, joined Northam and nine other Democratic officials in signing a letter to the VMI governing board in October in which they declared they had no confidence it could address systemic racism.
The letter, which forced Peay’s resignation, even as he was taking steps to reorient VMI from its Rebel past, was seen as an indictment, conviction and execution of the school that, beyond a response to elevated sensitivities to race, was a bow to the liberal, multihued coalition that controls the Democratic Party.
Herring’s office said Troy was hired, not because of a possible conflict of interest by Herring, but because the state lawyer assigned to VMI could not handle the investigation alone. That lawyer has no role in the inquiry.
Herring, facing a primary challenge by Jay Jones, a Black legislator who depicts the incumbent as a latecomer on civil rights, is not the first attorney general ensnared by VMI, besieged by the Union in 1864 and by lawyers in 2021.
Mary Sue Terry, the only woman elected statewide in Virginia, initially defended VMI’s ban on women. When that threatened her ambitions for governor in 1993, she retreated, surrendering VMI’s defense to McGuireWoods.
The firm lost but not without trying.
Terry just lost.
Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter, @RTDSchapiro.