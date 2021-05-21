Schapiro: VMI's march into uncertainty

Selected by VMI's top administrators, Meredith, who doesn't think of herself as a female commander but as a commander who is female, said that with the investigation, the school will demonstrate — as it has before, sometimes grudgingly — that it can adapt. She attributes that to a military culture that relies on a firm discipline to instill the flexibility demanded on the battlefield — and in the board room.

Meredith, an affianced, aspiring Marine intelligence officer in the Class of 2022 and who follows by 40 years the first Black regimental commander at VMI, the last Virginia college to desegregate, isn't the only sign that things are different in Lexington.

They could be very different after investigators submit their findings to the Northam administration June 1, if not sooner.

Since December, VMI has been led by its first Black superintendent: Cedric Wins, a 1985 graduate and retired two-star Army general. He stepped in when Binnie Peay was, in effect, kicked out after 17 years, criticized as wedded to VMI's old ways by Gov. Ralph Northam, a 1981 alumnus hyper-woke after his racial embarrassment in 2019, and Black political leadership.