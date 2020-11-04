Schapiro: Voters say 'no' to Darwinian redistricting

In 1992, Gov. Doug Wilder — fighting a losing battle for new taxes to shore up Medicaid — summoned to his office several Black senators. Among them: first-term Democrat Louise Lucas of Portsmouth. Wilder pressed Lucas and the others to support his levy on hospitals, derided as a “sick tax.”
Ever transactional, Wilder said some of the Black senators owed their seats to him. Had it not been for his tweaks to the 1991 redistricting plan, which boosted Black membership in the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate, they might never have been elected.
Lucas, who over three decades has made clear she’s not one to be pushed around, was furious. She told Wilder she had won that seat in her own right, that she — not he — had driven thousands of miles, campaigning across the district. It then stretched from gritty Portsmouth, west about 135 miles, to the tobacco farms of Mecklenburg County.
There were echoes in 2020 of that confrontation with Wilder, when Lucas — and two other Black Democratic senators, Mamie Locke of Hampton and Jennifer McClellan of Richmond, a candidate for governor — stood firm against Black delegates in a showdown over a redistricting reform plan that Virginians approved better than 2 to 1.
That split among legislators of color not only ensured that this year’s ballot included a constitutional amendment that largely strips the General Assembly of its power to draw legislative and congressional boundaries, it illustrated a truism: That Virginians, regardless of race or party, are fed up with the Darwinism that drives redistricting.
They see made-to-order districts — gerrymandering — as contributing to polarization through the election of lawmakers accountable only to narrow bands of voters on the right and left. This gives disproportionate significance to a handful of hot-button issues and thwarts compromise on fixing big problems.
Foes of the amendment tried to scare Democrats into opposing it by invoking, among other things, racial fears; that it threatened gains by Blacks helped by now-gutted federal civil rights protections. These opponents promised reform later — in 2031 — after likely relying on the I’ve-got-mine, you-get-yours status quo to perpetuate Democratic control for a decade.
Apologies for this seemingly naive, civics book notion of government. Representative bodies — because they are made up of provincial types — are supposed to balky and fractious. The problem with lines as they have been drawn in Virginia by both parties is that, too often, they limit public access to government.
The current map for the House of Delegates was the handiwork of the former Republican majority. It relied on districts that resembled squashed bugs and toilet seats to isolate voters hostile to Republicans, many of them New Virginians — Asians and Latinos. It also packed Black voters outside white suburbs considered friendly to the GOP.
But the lines, some of which were altered in favor of Democrats by a federal court, having been found unfair to Black voters, were ultimately eroded by the population shifts and demographic diversity that Republicans were determined to impede.
Like the drip, drip, drip of water on a stone, change eventually cracked the seemingly uncrackable. Consider Prince William County: Until 2017, it was thick with Republican legislators, but having become majority-minority has a Democrat-dominated delegation in Richmond that includes two Blacks and two Hispanics.
In 1981, House Democrats learned a bitter lesson about playing fast and loose with lines. Under pressure from the federal courts, the U.S. Justice Department and civil rights groups, Democrats surrendered to single-member districts, allowing Republicans to make big gains in the suburbs that had fallen to the GOP in statewide and presidential elections.
The redistricting initiative potentially brings reason and logic to line-drawing. And if one only looks at where the bodies are — 2 in 3 Virginians live in Democratic-trending metropolitan areas — it’s clear the bipartisan commission responsible for mapmaking likely would recommend schemes that initially blush blue.
Protections for people of color — something a coalition of Black delegates and white Northern Virginia liberals said the reform plan lacks — are expected to be folded into the state budget next week, coupled with a $1 million appropriation for staff and research for the 2021 redistricting.
That language will be submitted to the legislature by Gov. Ralph Northam, who supports the concept of redistricting reform but is concerned about a provision under the constitutional amendment that would turn the process over to the Virginia Supreme Court if the General Assembly twice rejects plans advanced by the commission.
Opponents of the amendment said falling back on a court whose members were picked by the old Republican majority is a ruse for the GOP winning a favorable map. It’s an argument that overlooks a practice the Supreme Court would borrow from the federal court that stuck it to Republicans: hiring independent experts to mash census data and recommend boundaries.
But why let reality get in the way of a rant?
Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com. Listen to his podcast, Capitol Chat, on Richmond.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter, @RTDSchapiro. Listen to his analysis at 8:45 a.m. Friday on VPM News, 88.9 FM.