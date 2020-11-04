Schapiro: Voters say 'no' to Darwinian redistricting

In 1992, Gov. Doug Wilder — fighting a losing battle for new taxes to shore up Medicaid — summoned to his office several Black senators. Among them: first-term Democrat Louise Lucas of Portsmouth. Wilder pressed Lucas and the others to support his levy on hospitals, derided as a “sick tax.”

Ever transactional, Wilder said some of the Black senators owed their seats to him. Had it not been for his tweaks to the 1991 redistricting plan, which boosted Black membership in the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate, they might never have been elected.

Lucas, who over three decades has made clear she’s not one to be pushed around, was furious. She told Wilder she had won that seat in her own right, that she — not he — had driven thousands of miles, campaigning across the district. It then stretched from gritty Portsmouth, west about 135 miles, to the tobacco farms of Mecklenburg County.

There were echoes in 2020 of that confrontation with Wilder, when Lucas — and two other Black Democratic senators, Mamie Locke of Hampton and Jennifer McClellan of Richmond, a candidate for governor — stood firm against Black delegates in a showdown over a redistricting reform plan that Virginians approved better than 2 to 1.