Schapiro: What to look for - and not - on Tuesday night

With hours until Election Day, the candidates for governor are dashing from pillar to post — gripping, grinning and going on TV. Where they appear and how much time they spend there speak to the significance of certain regions and specific voters.
Largely unseen is the machinery for harvesting votes: Lists of those eligible to go to the polls, computer models for estimating turnout and telephone banks, email and texts targeting persuaded — and the remaining persuadable — Virginians.
This comes together — or not — Tuesday for Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin and their running mates for lieutenant governor and attorney general. These gears have been whirring since September. Forty-five days of unrestricted early voting — a first for a Virginia gubernatorial election — require it.
But where to look — and what to look for — in determining the outcome of an election viewed as a referendum on Democrat-dominated Washington, one that could shape the party’s fortunes in the 2022 midterm elections and beyond?
Start with turnout:
Because Virginia has elections every year, electorates vary. Turnout spikes in presidential years, passing 70% of the voter pool, now 5.9 million. Larger turnouts lift more liberal candidates, exposing Virginia’s shift from center-right to center-left. This is why Republicans have not won statewide for 12 years.
The year following a presidential election, turnout tumbles, introducing uncertainty to statewide elections and races for the House of Delegates. Lower turnout can magnify the strength of the GOP vote, which is smaller than the Democrats’ but more disciplined.
This year, turnout — early — and Election Day-voting combined — will probably be in the 40th percentile. If it’s at the low end, that helps Republicans, though it’s no guarantee. If it’s higher — 45% or more — that’s good for Democrats, assuming they mobilize their preferred mix of voters.
A wild card is enthusiasm.
Polls suggest it’s boiling among Republicans because of excitement over their ticket and desperation, having been reduced to a legislative minority. In contrast, Democrats are exhausted from a long win streak attributed to Trump backlash. Democrats are also a bit underwhelmed by their retread-led ticket.
In 2009, Bob McDonnell became the last Republican elected governor, winning in a landslide in a 40% turnout the year after Barack Obama carried Virginia for the presidency, the first Democrat since 1964 to do so, and in an election that drew more than 7 in 10 to the polls.
McAuliffe narrowly won for governor in 2013 in a 43% turnout. He received a plurality — that hadn’t happened for governor since 1965 — because a third-party candidate pulled votes from McAuliffe and Republican Ken Cuccinelli, both of whom were unpopular with elements of their respective parties.
There was an uptick in turnout in 2017 because of enmity for President Donald Trump, who lost the state the previous year and would again in 2020. More than 47% of voters cast ballots, allowing Democrat Ralph Northam to lead a sweep of the statewide offices and pull his party within a seat of taking back the House.
Independent handicappers suggest turnout this year could match that of 2017, helped by early voting — in person and by mail — both of which end Saturday. And though early voting has been robust, it cannot be said with certainty which party has the upper hand, despite a locality’s voting history.
Then, there’s geography:
Now that Virginia is a suburban-urban-dominated state — 2 in 3 residents live in metropolitan areas, most of them along Interstates 95 and 64 — 10 localities can completely command the outcome of an election.
With their increasingly diverse populations of about 200,000 to over 1 million, they are: Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Henrico and Chesterfield counties and the city they surround, Richmond; and the four Northern Virginia counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William.
If a candidate carries all of these localities, as Northam did in 2017, there are not enough votes in the rest of the state for an opponent to catch up. McAuliffe is unlikely to match Northam’s feat, giving Youngkin an opportunity for gains among voters off-limits to the GOP during the Trump era.
Youngkin is spoiling for wins in Chesterfield, where he spent his earliest years; Virginia Beach, his home as a basketball-playing teen, and Chesapeake, with its Republican core. He aims to be competitive in Loudoun, the epicenter of what he describes as the battle over woke-ness in public schools.
Virginia’s rural horseshoe will perform strongly for Youngkin, if only because of his party affiliation and Trump-lite shtick. That he is deemed acceptable to Trump-loathing traditional Republicans, who voted Democrat or stayed home in recent years, means Youngkin could outperform off-putting GOP candidates in, say, blue-trending Henrico and Fairfax.
McAuliffe looks to offset Youngkin’s advantage among white voters with a big turnout by Black Virginians, whose enthusiasm for the Democrat seems uneven. That can be measured by McAuliffe’s vote in heavily Black jurisdictions, such as Richmond, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Newport News, Hampton and rural Halifax and Prince Edward counties.
For Youngkin to make up votes lost to McAuliffe in the eastern suburbs, he must strongly compete in secondary Democratic strongholds.
That might include Albemarle and Montgomery counties, both of which surround university towns and where customary off-year declines in voting, paired with distaste for McAuliffe’s support of natural-gas pipelines, could create opportunities for Youngkin.
Bang or whimper, it could be a long night.
