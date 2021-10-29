Schapiro: What to look for - and not - on Tuesday night

There was an uptick in turnout in 2017 because of enmity for President Donald Trump, who lost the state the previous year and would again in 2020. More than 47% of voters cast ballots, allowing Democrat Ralph Northam to lead a sweep of the statewide offices and pull his party within a seat of taking back the House.

Independent handicappers suggest turnout this year could match that of 2017, helped by early voting — in person and by mail — both of which end Saturday. And though early voting has been robust, it cannot be said with certainty which party has the upper hand, despite a locality’s voting history.

Then, there’s geography:

Now that Virginia is a suburban-urban-dominated state — 2 in 3 residents live in metropolitan areas, most of them along Interstates 95 and 64 — 10 localities can completely command the outcome of an election.

With their increasingly diverse populations of about 200,000 to over 1 million, they are: Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Henrico and Chesterfield counties and the city they surround, Richmond; and the four Northern Virginia counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William.