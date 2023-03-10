Gov. Glenn Youngkin did a good job Thursday night on CNN talking about education. That's because he didn't do anything bad.

Youngkin affirmed the adage that no news is good news, reminding those who parse the utterances of politicians that the bar for a decent performance is often very low.

Anyone expecting the carefully scripted Republican to drop a narrative-altering bomb akin to Democrat Terry McAuliffe's in their 2021 broadcast debate - "I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach" - would have been sorely disappointed.

The Youngkin appearance was important because he was operating outside his comfort zone, forsaking for just over an hour the slavish, non-threatening setting of his preferred platform: conservative media.

The governor who frequently ducks questions from reporters took them from parents, teachers and students. Some of the queries were potentially discomfiting. It was worth the risk. Youngkin, after all, did his shtick in prime time, a great time to show a little more leg as a still-bottom-of-the-heap 2024 presidential prospect.

Youngkin squirmed a bit; for instance, when taking a question from a transgender man attending an Arlington high school over the governor's recommended policy - disputed by LGBTQ-friendly educators, parents and students - that kids use the bathroom associated with their sex at birth. Youngkin managed a word for gender-neutral bathrooms.

And Youngkin was evasive, once again leaving open the door to a White House bid - and leaving himself open to criticism he's inattentive to his day job.

He was repetitive, going on and on about racially and culturally divisive subjects that should be played down, if not, purged from public school curricula.

If Youngkin said it once, he said it a dozen or more times, that parents should have the first and last word on their children's education; that, for example, they should be able to veto literature they deem inappropriate.

It was all part of Youngkin's parents-rights credo on which he won nearly two years ago. It fits nicely on a yard sign but not in the lives of students whose experience doesn't match Youngkin's "Leave-it-to-Beaver," suburban nuclear-family ideal.

To better appreciate what the CNN appearance said about Youngkin - his candy-coated conservatism, folksy neighbor style and still-spotty knowledge of his first-ever government job - it should be considered alongside two other video vignettes: one the handiwork of the news department of a Richmond television station; the other produced by the Youngkin image factory fueled by fat donations from favor-seekers and fatter donations from him.

After the surprise departure of Jillian Balow, Youngkin's choice for superintendent of public instruction - the top K-12 official in the state, the governor, not surprisingly, would not say whether she freely left the administration or was forced to resign from a position that ordinarily has a fixed term, largely to insulate it and, by extension, the education bureaucracy, from political exigencies.

Balow, whose last day as superintendent was the same day as Youngkin's gig on CNN, was nothing but trouble for the governor.

That was probably in her job description, given that Youngkin had vowed to upend Virginia's schools from the performance-eroding disruption of the coronavirus and the grip of - his words - "left, liberal progressives," such as unionized teachers, who supposedly fill their students' heads with woke mumbo-jumbo.

Youngkin could defend this as consistent with his charge.

But when Balow's department - supposedly because of an honest miscalculation - stiffed public schools, especially those in red, rural localities, more than $200 million in state aid, Youngkin looked to be anything but the master of finance voters were led to believe he was as the co-chief executive officer of a global investment firm.

The collision, for Youngkin, of expectations and reality was captured on video the day after Balow quit, March 1. Tyler Layne, a reporter for WTVR-Channel 6, asked Youngkin three times - with cameras rolling - whether, yes or no, he had asked for Balow's resignation. Twice, Youngkin spewed nothing more than bromides about Balow's commitment to children, student learning loss and the transition from COVID-19 and political correctness.

"But will you answer the question?" Layne said.

The governor, signaling that he was ready to change the subject from the one he had just muddied, curtly replied, "There we go. Yes. next."

Balow was barely background noise during the Thursday broadcast. Besides, for Youngkin, there were better things to talk about, including his announcement - timed just ahead of the CNN town hall - that the state would make available $30 million in federal coronavirus-relief funds to help parents pay for tutors and extra lessons for children catching up from the pandemic.

And by Friday morning, Youngkin - in full, don't-worry, be-happy mode, having survived his dip in the shark-filled media mainstream - posted on his political Twitter feed a video, shot in the governor's office and the Executive Mansion by his campaign advertising firm, Poolhouse, promoting the prospective March Madness fortunes of Virginia's college basketball teams.

Though it could have been a metaphor for Youngkin's objective for public higher education: Make it better by making it more obedient - to him.

The video features the costumed mascots silently milling about the office; returning to the official residence, having walked two of the governor's dogs; flanking as a bodyguard first lady Suzanne Youngkin as she greets visitors, and jostling to get in the governor's good graces by getting him a ballpoint pen with which to sign something supposedly official.

The bar is pretty low.

It is politics.