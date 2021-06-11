Schapiro: When Northam speaks, voters listen

John Warner used to tell a story about the endorsement he got from a governor that says a lot about how a governor expects an endorsement to be interpreted.

In his inaugural run for the U.S. Senate in 1978, the Republican met former Gov. Mills Godwin at a formal garden in Colonial Williamsburg to record a television commercial in which Warner and the twice-elected chief executive would chat on-camera about this and that.

Godwin would have none of it.

Instead, Godwin declared, the pair would be filmed - without sound - walking, as the Democrat-turned-Republican spoke to Warner. "That way," Godwin is reported to have said, "it will send the message to the people of Virginia that, if you're elected, you'll listen to me."

There's always a soupcon of self-importance associated with a governor, particularly when he - and one hopes, one day, she - lends the aura of high office to the aspirations of others.

You'd expect no less from someone who, if only on ceremonial occasions, is driven around by state troopers in a big, black car with a license plate featuring a single number: 1. Besides, Virginians tend to be respectful of their governors; that when they speak, people listen.