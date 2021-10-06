Schapiro: Will earlier historic election portend outcome of this one?

Howell, much as Youngkin has done, reinforced his message with clever television ads. One featured shoppers at a grocery store branding the courtly Godwin, who, as a conservative Democrat, birthed the sales tax in his first term, as "too taxing."

Youngkin could pay Howell a high compliment by making the line his own, hurling it at Democrats, who - while raising taxes for transportation - balk at doing away with the grocery levy unless it's part of a modernization of a tax system with origins in the Colonial era.

Howell said revenues lost to a grocery-tax rollback could be made up with levies on alcohol, banks and corporations. That provided an opening for Godwin. He said higher taxes on business were, in effect, taxes on jobs and would hinder employment.

The argument got the attention of Virginia's then-center-right electorate. It was closely divided between Godwin and Howell, between the stability the former ensured and the change the latter promised.

Youngkin says little about how he'd recover on a continuing basis revenues lost to repeal of the grocery tax, which generates about $500 million annually for such services as education. He has moved on to education from taxes - a sign, perhaps, it's not stirring voters.