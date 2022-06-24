Schapiro: Will the real Glenn Youngkin, please, stand up

Republican Glenn Youngkin is a governor in conflict with himself.

Seemingly unsure whether he should be guided by the personal or the political, Youngkin attempts both in plain view - whether the issue is race, LGBTQ+ rights or, following Friday's historic, Roe-reversing ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, abortion.

Don't watch Youngkin's contortions on a full stomach.

Consider Youngkin’s clunky, caught-on-camera ramble the other day when asked whether he would fire his hand-picked health commissioner, Colin Greene, for his politically unhealthy remarks about race and firearms.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Greene dismissed racism as contributing to a documented disparity in health care for Black Virginians. Greene also waved off gun violence, declared a public health crisis by the American Medical Association, as nothing more than a talking point for Democrats.

“I have not made a decision with Dr. Greene,” Youngkin said on the eve of a unanimous vote by the Virginia Board of Health – specifically, its yet-to-replaced Democratic appointees – condemning Greene’s comments as an embarrassment.

“I believe that Dr. Greene is very capable. And as I said, I’m really disappointed in his inability to communicate this message. And so, he has got to prove that he can do this job. I believe he can. And we’re going to support him to prove that.”

Translated: Greene stepped in it by giving full voice to what Youngkin prefers to convey in code, lest the governor – mindful he was barely elected in a blueish state that is 42% non-white – be mistaken for a crude bigot.

But Youngkin is not going to get rid of him, at least not now, because – Greene’s tone-deaf pronouncements, notwithstanding – the commissioner struck a reassuring chord with the Republican base, which includes some crude bigots.

So Greene is on double-secret probation.

The yes, but tension that defines Youngkin - some prefer to call it his balancing act - ultimately trivializes him. The governor wants to be seen as representative of all Virginians. But because, depending on the issue, he isn't, Youngkin must package himself in a way that, rather than eliminate doubts about him, elevates it.

Thus, the press' preoccupation with Dr. Greene's alarming quips upstaged what was supposed to be a staged celebration: The governor ceremonially signing a two-year, $165 billion state budget that included many of the tax cuts he proposed as a candidate.

Youngkin's theatrical equivocating - it only raises more questions about who he is, what be believes, and where he wants to go in elective politics - was also on display on Juneteeth, the new federal holiday in observance of the declared end of Black slavery in 1865.

Youngkin traveled to Fort Monroe in Hampton, near the spot where some 20 captive Africans were deposited by British privateers in 1619, beginning more than two centuries of slavery in North America.

Youngkin signed a proclamation praising President Abraham Lincoln - to this day, he's reviled in pockets of the Old Confederacy - for decreeing an end to slavery. The proclamation also urged Virginians to "honor the great strides African Americans have made and to learn, unite and celebrate as we continue to work to create a more perfect union."

Youngkin and his wife, Suzanne, then marched arm-and-arm with Virginians, white and Black, in a symbolic expression of unity on an issue that continues to divide this state: race.

They are fissures Youngkin continues to exploit. He plays to white resentment over post-George Floyd woke-ism, branding as divisive themes central to Juneteenth: the violent exploitation of Blacks; their denial of such basic rights as the vote and educational and economic obstacles to racial equity.

To wit: Youngkin's legally dubious executive order that nearly all race-teaching will be erased from public education in Virginia, and two disputed studies by his superintendent of public instruction that suggest a focus on race undercuts student performance.

The directive runs afoul of a constitutional mechanism, approved by voters 51 years ago, requiring collaboration in education. The governor, legislature and state and local school boards are supposed to work together to ensure a quality education. Power is not ceded entirely to the state to prevent a reprise of the tragic overreach of the late 1950s.

That's when the segregationist Democrats who ruled the state closed public schools in defiance of the landmark 1954 Supreme Court decision outlawing separate instruction of Black and white students. It was an ugly moment that still ripples through public education here and, it seems, Youngkin would sugarcoat.

Youngkin's observance of Pride Month, a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, was somewhat closeted.

The deeply religious governor who tried in 2021 to conceal his opposition to same-sex marriage, chose to meet with gay Virginians at private reception in Richmond. A conference he attended in Virginia Beach was described on his schedule as a meeting with business and community leaders and made no reference to its LGBTQ+ sponsor.

Youngkin's appointment to the state LGBTQ+ advisory board of Corey Flores, a Republican gay-rights activist with a history of off-color trolling on social media, left many wondering about the governor's attention to detail. Why hadn't Flores been more closely vetted? Same question could be asked about Colin Greene.

On abortion, the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade after a half-century, Youngkin is running out of places to hide. He's made no secret of his opposition to abortion, but - recognizing that the majority of Virginians support access to the procedure - Youngkin has ducked saying how far he'd go on restrictions.

That he's looking to a handful of Republican legislators, some of them firmly opposed to abortion, to recommend a way forward signals he's more interested in fighting Democrats than finding common ground - especially ahead of elections that could restore total GOP control of the General Assembly in 2023

Maybe then the real Glenn Youngkin will stand up.