Schapiro: With tax-cut scheme, Youngkin aims to win even he loses

Glenn Youngkin is governing like it’s 1995.

Back then, coming off a recession, another Republican governor made tax cuts for individuals and businesses the centerpiece of his legislative agenda ahead of the Virginia midterm elections. Facing a Democrat-controlled General Assembly, George Allen’s $2.1 billion proposal went nowhere. But he won by losing — sorta. Allen and his handlers believed that rejection of the tax plan could deliver for Republicans the House of Delegates and state Senate that fall.

Though the House would remain Democratic, albeit barely, Republicans would pick up two seats in the Senate, tying the body, 20-20, for the first time — and leaving the deciding vote to a Democratic lieutenant governor. Such complexities and the close finish on both sides of the state Capitol, notwithstanding, Republicans took special delight in the defeat of the imperious Democratic grandee who helped torpedo the tax package: Hunter Andrews of Hampton.

As the Senate’s majority leader and chairman of its budget committee, Andrews — a lawmaker for more than three decades — believed the tax cut was bad politics and, worse, bad policy. He argued — as did several former governors in both parties — that it provided little relief while choking off cash for popular services, most notably, education. “I’m not willing to sell out the future of Virginia for 33 pieces of silver,” Andrews boomed before dispensing the coup de grace to Allen’s scheme.

Fast forward to 2022: Along with tart eloquence Andrews practiced as high art, original thought is as rare now among Republicans and Democrats as it was 27 years ago, when Youngkin — then about 30 — joined a small private-equity firm in Washington, D.C., that would become a global giant, one that he would lead, amassing the nine-figure fortune with which he subsidizes the political consultants who presumably are telling him he can be our next president.

A la Allen, Youngkin, while predicting a recession, is pushing for an additional $1 billion in individual and corporate tax cuts in an election-year session of the General Assembly. The outcome of those midterm contests — the House is currently controlled by Republicans; the Senate, by Democrats — could sink Youngkin or super-charge his agenda in the second half of his four-year term and maybe lift him from the sub-basement in early polling for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination.

A campaign-concurrent tax cut isn’t the only Allen affectation adopted by Youngkin. There are also the cowboy boots and Stetson hat, the frequent jock metaphors, a slogan — “Virginia is open for business” — and the staged habit at rallies of hurling a ball into the audience. Youngkin prefers a basketball. He was a forward in prep school and college. Allen, a university quarterback, favored a football.

Youngkin has already succeeded big-time on tax relief. He did so as a frosh governor in the uncertain, perilous environment of a closely divided legislature.

Earlier this year, Youngkin prevailed on an almost-total rollback of the sales tax on groceries, a near-doubling of the standard income tax deduction, one-time rebates for individuals and couples, and new tax breaks for veterans, for an overall cut of $4 billion. He was thwarted on a temporary rollback of the fuel tax, if only as a symbolic antidote to spiking prices early in the COVID-19 inflation surge.

Youngkin believes more tax breaks can strengthen Virginia’s competitiveness in economic development, saying it’s lost deals to other states, including Florida, whose Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, is — unlike Youngkin — not just a tax-cutting household name beyond the borders of his state but the front-running alternative for the nomination to Donald Trump.

Youngkin is proposing additional relief for individuals as well as cuts in the corporate rates that would have working people paying higher rates than business. The standard deduction for individuals and couples would be fully doubled, while the top rate would shrink to 5.5% percent from 5.75%. The corporate rate, which Youngkin signaled over the summer he would target for reduction, would fall to 5% from 6%. He isn’t ruling out a cut to 4% by January 2026, when he would leave office.

If cutting taxes is the default position for Republicans, complaining about cutting taxes is the default position for Democrats, who are also skilled at raising them — occasionally with the votes of more moderate Republicans.

Democrats’ initial response to the Youngkin tax cuts has been largely hostile, even though they are paired with circuit breakers should revenues sputter and new spending, some significant, on mental health, schools, law enforcement and the recruiting and retention of teachers, nurses, civil service workers, and police. Soundings among Democrats suggest that, if only to accommodate their base for 2023, they would push for relief specific to working- and middle-class taxpayers.

That said — and presumably a data-driven guy such as

Youngkin is aware of this even if he won’t acknowledge it publicly — Virginia is not a high-tax state. The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, the investigative arm of the General Assembly, shows in its annual state-by-state snapshot that Virginia is 27th in per capita state taxes. Of 44 states with corporate tax rates, according to the nonpartisan Tax Foundation, Virginia — at 6% — is in the middle, with New Jersey’s the highest at 11.5% and North Carolina’s at 2.5% and slated to be eliminated altogether.

The Virginia Chamber of Commerce, in acknowledging several months ago Youngkin’s interest in cutting corporate rates, signaled that more than reductions, business favors an overhaul of the tax system; that the state should do away with levies on licenses, machinery and tools. Those taxes, much like the grocery tax Youngkin failed to totally repeal, are important sources of local revenue.

Modernizing Virginia’s tax system would be a gargantuan task, one that would demand the full commitment of a governor and perhaps require implementation over multiple administrations.

Virginia only elects a governor for a single, nonrenewable term. And the incumbent — with his eye on the White House — isn’t saying for sure that he’ll finish his day job.