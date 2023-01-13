Schapiro: Youngkin embraces 'Reds-under-bed' politics

Big money. High technology. Feared land grabs. Foreign intrigue. Secret code names. And a Manchurian Candidate, of sorts.

Just another day in Virginia politics.

Not to be overlooked - bottom-of-the-heap, low-single-digit poll numbers, notwithstanding - Gov. Glenn Youngkin has been spending part of the past month shadowboxing with Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, the front-running alternative to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Shortly after DeSantis renewed a reelection pledge to press his GOP-controlled legislature to ban sales of Florida farmland and real estate to China, Youngkin followed suit, calling on the divided General Assembly in his State of the Commonwealth address to prohibit the world's second-largest economy from purchasing swaths of the Virginia countryside.

In an appeal that surprised Republicans and Democrats alike, Youngkin said closing the property market to Communist China is essential to national security; that the giant Asian autocracy "only has one goal: global dominance at the expense of the United States."

Not that the Chinese own much, if any, Virginia farmland.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in an inventory of foreign-held, private agricultural land in the United States, reported in 2020 that Canada, the Netherlands, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany were the largest overseas owners of American farm and timberland. China held less than 1% of U.S. agricultural tracts.

In Virginia, where nearly 21 million acres of farmland are privately owned, the biggest threat is not from the Chinese but the aforementioned Big Five, all of which are democracies and close allies.

They held about half of the more than 253,000 acres under foreign ownership here - a total that increased by some 17,000 acres from 2019. The remaining 127,000 acres were owned by other, unspecified foreign countries. Or in the parlance of the agriculture agency, "all others."

Texas, Maine and Alabama are the top three states for foreign-held agricultural acreage, according to the USDA.

This updated, Reds-under-the-bed take on Chinese ownership is being spun by the Youngkin administration as a response to a prospective, rather than actual, threat.

Asked for figures on Virginia acreage controlled by China - none were provided by the governor's office - spokesman Rob Damschen instead said the proposed ban is "a forward-looking measure to ensure that precious Virginia farmland doesn't make its way into the hands of the Chinese Communist Party."

That China, which affirms its outcast bona fides with its police state response to the coronavirus, a continuing crackdown on minorities, hostility for human rights and pirating American technology, is depicted by Youngkin as dangerously bullish on U.S. farmland could be diversion from a potentially troublesome feature of his pre-politics career in finance.

The Carlyle Group, the publicly traded investment giant of which Youngkin was co-CEO from 2018 to 2020, when he lost a power struggle with his since-departed supposed equal, has been huge in China for two decades. It's spent billions, buying pharmaceutical companies, restaurant chains and technology groups.

That includes ByteDance, parent of video platform TikTok, which more than 20 states - including Virginia, via an executive order Youngkin issued last month - has been prohibited from government-owned devices and wireless networks as a cybersecurity menace, one the Chinese could use to harness information on U.S. citizens.

Because of COVID-19 and trade friction with the U.S., Carlyle's latest Asia-oriented investment fund dials back a bit on exposure in China. At $8.5 billion, Bloomberg News reports, between 20% and 40% is tagged for Chinese ventures. That's down from 40% to 50% in the firm's previous Asia fund in 2018, when Youngkin took command of Carlyle with his rival, Kwesong Lee.

In a rare Q&A with reporters after his address to the legislature on Wednesday, Youngkin was asked to reconcile Carlyle enthusiasm for Chinese investments during his watch at the firm with his suggestion, as governor, that doing business with China is a danger to be avoided. Youngkin ducked the question.

During the 2021 campaign, he did anything but duck a chance to pummel Democrat Terry McAuliffe over a 2014 deal with a Chinese company that ultimately proved a scam. As governor, McAuliffe approved a $1.4 million state grant for the firm to refit a furniture factory in Appomattox to manufacture catalytic converters, creating nearly 350 jobs.

But it was Youngkin who, in effect, killed nearly six times that many jobs - 2,000 - by ending talks with Ford Motor Co., in league with China's Contemporary Amperex Technology, to build an electric-vehicle battery plant on a 3,000-acre megasite, Berry Hill, in rural Pittsylvania County, still reeling from the collapse of tobacco and textiles.

Virginia and Michigan, Ford's home state, were finalists for the $2 billion factory, which - according to a story leaked five days before Christmas to the right-leaning Daily Caller - Youngkin declared ineligible for federally supplemented incentives under a just-passed Biden administration measure because of concerns about the Chinese firm's control of the factory and its technology.

The story was a twofer for Youngkin: a challenge to Ron DeSantis and a poke at President Joe Biden.

Virginia, whose industrial recruiting efforts have been criticized by Youngkin despite best-state-for-business plaudits from news and rating agencies, had been discreetly courting the companies, the romancing carried out under what the state's economic development agency - long given to secrecy - labeled "Operation Hickory."

The death of the Pittsylvania project - it could have been a windfall for a county that solidly backed Youngkin over McAuliffe - is being quietly and angrily mourned, in part, because individuals and businesses signed agreements to not discuss it publicly, despite the pre-Yule yowel in Tucker Carlson's Caller. Youngkin knows something about NDAs, having required them of campaign and transition aides.

This is all about business - political business: using the governorship to position Youngkin for the presidency.

Like the poised American scion in the Cold War thriller "The Manchurian Candidate," who turns out to be a brainwashed sleeper agent in a sprawling Communist conspiracy to eliminate U.S. politicians, with Youngkin, what you see may not be what you get.