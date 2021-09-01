Schapiro: Youngkin gambles ideas sell better than his ID

It's difficult to conclude otherwise, but Youngkin appears to hitting the reset button. The Labor Day weekend is the last best chance to do so, lest a candidate be seen as flailing, if not, failing. That can turn off voters, in general; partisans, in particular. In a close race, Youngkin can't afford to alienate either. Ditto McAuliffe.

With another 'rona-interrupted summer drawing to a close and kids returning to class - more, in-person; some, virtual - voters begin focusing in earnest on their choices. And with early voting beginning in two weeks, Sept. 17 is the first of 45 election days.

For Youngkin, it was a summer of discontent. Despite a steady television advertising presence that pushed his name recognition to 70% by early August, Youngkin created the impression that rather than running for the governor's office, he was running from it.

Ducking a debate before a lawyers group, claiming it would be a liberal ambush; the groaning lack of detail on what few policies he discussed and editorials deriding them as, among other things, a peril to Virginia's financial health, had Republicans wondering: Had Youngkin wasted an opportunity to say something by, in effect, saying nothing.