Schapiro: Youngkin gambles ideas sell better than his ID

The picture of Glenn Youngkin's campaign that emerges in private conversations with Republican insiders is that of rival camps advancing very different ideas about what the rookie candidate must say and do to overtake his veteran opponent for Virginia governor, Democrat Terry McAuliffe.
There are the national operatives, with ties to Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Mitt Romney and - yes - Donald Trump, who argue Youngkin should continue emphasizing his biography as the middle-class kid who made millions on Wall Street. It diminishes the negatives of Trump-era Republicanism and allows Youngkin to depict himself as an outsider.
There are the state operatives, who have worked on multiple legislative and congressional campaigns and have firm links to Virginia donors, grassroots activists and business and community leaders. They believe that more than selling himself, Youngkin has to sell ideas; that such an approach delivered Republican wins for governor in 1993, 1997 and 2009.
Youngkin this week signaled that he is siding with the Virginia-centric set.
On Monday, he rolled out his "day one game plan," a bundle of new, old and reworked proposals. At the heart of the package: $3.5 billion in one-time and permanent tax breaks. The Republican running as a pretty face is reinventing himself as a policy wonk.
And just in time for the start of the campaign's fall finale.
It's difficult to conclude otherwise, but Youngkin appears to hitting the reset button. The Labor Day weekend is the last best chance to do so, lest a candidate be seen as flailing, if not, failing. That can turn off voters, in general; partisans, in particular. In a close race, Youngkin can't afford to alienate either. Ditto McAuliffe.
With another 'rona-interrupted summer drawing to a close and kids returning to class - more, in-person; some, virtual - voters begin focusing in earnest on their choices. And with early voting beginning in two weeks, Sept. 17 is the first of 45 election days.
For Youngkin, it was a summer of discontent. Despite a steady television advertising presence that pushed his name recognition to 70% by early August, Youngkin created the impression that rather than running for the governor's office, he was running from it.
Ducking a debate before a lawyers group, claiming it would be a liberal ambush; the groaning lack of detail on what few policies he discussed and editorials deriding them as, among other things, a peril to Virginia's financial health, had Republicans wondering: Had Youngkin wasted an opportunity to say something by, in effect, saying nothing.
So began the Youngkin campaign's summer of dissent, with internal arguments over fresh approaches to a tricky challenge: how to simultaneously invigorate a Republican base in the thinly populated countryside and in thrall of Trump, and entice independents, many of them Trump-loathing women, in the fast-growing, Democrat-leaning suburbs.
Elements of a possible solution were found in Virginia and beyond.
First, the campaign subsumed - somewhat - its preoccupation with the Youngkin-as-outsider narrative to more fully tap important sources of Republican institutional knowledge. That included former governors George Allen and Bob McDonnell, elected in landslides in 1993 and 2009, emphasizing law and order and jobs, respectively.
Next, the campaign's high command began consulting with Republican lobbyists familiar with the rabbit hole that is state government. Though they met after Youngkin was nominated in May, communications ebbed until August. Youngkin did not attend the sessions, held at the offices of influential, Republican-led trade groups.
Then, events outside Virginia with ramifications for the state extended to Youngkin a chance to do what McAuliffe is doing, in citing his opponent's expressed reverence of Trump: nationalize the state campaign.
The economic trauma of COVID-19 and its aftershocks, even as Virginia claws back, lend - for the here and now of a campaign - relevance and urgency, in particular, to Youngkin's tax-cut schemes. Pent-up demand and the resulting inflation mean more Virginians could vote their pocketbooks.
The hot housing market, especially in the metro areas, is contributing to rising assessments, which, in turn, can drive up tax bills. Youngkin's solution has a populist ring, an echo of the Howard Jarvis-led, Proposition 13 tax revolt in California in 1978: a voter veto on tax increases.
Repealing the sales tax on groceries was a battle cry for Henry Howell Jr., the liberal Democratic firebrand who - in tries for governor in 1969, 1973 and 1977 - berated bankers and businessmen as "big boys" who put profits ahead of working people. It's a label Democrats affix to Youngkin as a private-equity guy who carried out lucrative, job-killing deals.
While retreating on a promise to junk the income tax - a sure-fire way to defund the police, given that the levy accounts for 70% of state revenue - Youngkin, instead, proposes one-time rebates of $300 for individual taxpayers and $600 for family filers. He also wants to delay an increase in the fuel tax for road and rail.
All this presupposes that Virginia, alarmed, too, by Afghanistan, turns against Joe Biden, who carried the state by 10% against Trump, roughly double his losing margin here in 2016. Put another way: Youngkin, in disproving he's Donald Trump, has to prove McAuliffe is Hillary Clinton.
