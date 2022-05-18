Schapiro: Youngkin recasting bureaucracy in his own image

For an increasing number of state employees, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Day One program is a nightmare.

Because they're leaderless, high-profile, high-demand agencies - among them, motor vehicles, information technology, Medicare and personnel - risk paralysis.

It's bad enough, say non-political workers who won't go on the record because they fear for their jobs, that the Republican wants to yank state government to the right.

Worse, they say, is an enduring absence of guidance because of vacancies in the front office. Not to worry, Youngkin's spokeswoman, Macaulay Porter, says, the boss is committed to "best-in-class government."

Then there's what's viewed by some within the legislative and executive branches as a Trumpian preference for alternative facts to support Youngkin's insistence that Virginia's economy is in a ditch.

A shuffle in the tax department has its longtime economist - one who worked for three decades under Democrats and Republicans - suddenly retiring. A search is on for a practitioner of the dismal science who presumably can cast in a dismal light the stunningly strong economic bounce-back from the pandemic.

And a memo last week from the administration's top finance guy, pit bull-owning ex-banker Steve Cummings, that landed in some in-boxes on Friday the 13th is widely interpreted to include a de facto hiring and spending freeze.

That's because agency heads were ordered to clear first with Youngkin's chief of staff, Jeff Goettman, any discretionary expenses over $100,000. The governor's office says there's nothing to it; that it's an end-of-the-fiscal year review of spending.

Shock and guffaw are the response to Youngkin's order that employees return to their offices after two years working remotely because of the plague. It's a directive that just happens to coincide with the gasoline price spike that will mean costlier commutes and the tight job market that demands employers accommodate workers' preference for the virtual.

That won't lessen dependence on video meeting platforms that already strain Virginia's IT system. The Youngkin press office says the network provider, in league with the Virginia Information Technologies Agency, which just lost its third top executive since Youngkin took office four months ago, is working on an upgrade.

Lest he be seen as an empty vest, Glenn Youngkin - an apprentice governor with national aspirations - is attempting to cast the Virginia bureaucracy in his own image, one burnished by a religious conservatism that manifests itself at Friday afternoon staff meetings that open with aides, COVID-19, notwithstanding, occasionally holding hands as Youngkin leads them in prayer.

This all-the-government's-a-stage mentality means Virginia's 120,000 employees are bit players in a carefully scripted exercise in political theater that seems more about maneuvering for the White House than mastering the statehouse. Gov. Ron DeSantis, another 2024 Republican prospect, is doing it in Florida. His backdrops include a chastened - because it's LGBTQ-friendly - Disney World.

The lower-tax, smaller-government magic kingdom Youngkin wants to create in Richmond recalls an earlier Republican governor, George Allen.

Elected in a landslide in 1993, as Newt Gingrich was burning down the U.S. House of Representatives, Allen depicted state government as sprawling, intrusive and expensive. There were too many state employees, he said. They were overpaid and under-worked.

These were points Allen made time and again, often with a snarl, while carrying out an aggressive downsizing program the cost of which was restrained by a divided General Assembly under an initiative still in place, the Workforce Transition Act.

Youngkin is not given to the overt expressions of hostility for government workers that oozed from Allen. Because he made his living making money, Youngkin - despite a publicly warm manner - brings to the governorship the cold-bloodedness one would expect from the management guru he once was.

He and the other ex-financiers who comprise his inner circle have been trained to spot small inefficiencies that - in the private sector - can erode profits.

Applying that mentality to the public sector is easier said than done. But the Youngkin-der are confident they can, having been imbued with a cocky sense of invulnerability that comes from winning - narrowly - a campaign that the polls suggested they'd lose.

This is where Youngkin's preoccupation with tax cuts comes in.

Choking off more than $5.5 billion a year in tax revenues - through a doubled standard deduction, repeal of the grocery tax and other give-backs - is a first step toward strangling the government of a state that's anything but high-tax. In its latest rankings, the Tax Foundation rated Virginia 25th in tax burden among the 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Youngkin's thinking conjures that of another Republican governor, Jim Gilmore. Leading in 1997 the first GOP statewide sweep with a three-syllable theme - no car tax - Gilmore did not quarrel with warnings that the program's ever-escalating cost could deny cash for public services to which Republicans were hostile, potentially hastening the contraction of government.

That Virginia's government continues to expand, reflecting an ever-changing population and the ever-constant services it demands, means a bureaucracy that faces a brain-drain, with baby-boomers racing toward retirement, must be fed and nurtured.

The two-months-overdue state budget is expected to acknowledge this, potentially including a 5% pay raise for public employees in each year of the 2022-24 spending cycle.

Though more often than not it's the General Assembly rather than governors who look out for the state work force, the inertia of the legislature on the budget contributes to employee anger for the political class.

It's enough to drive them to prayer.