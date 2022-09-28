Schapiro: Youngkin trans policy demands what he's against: big government

For trans kids in Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Virginia, it might be easier changing the sex on their birth certificates than using their bathroom of choice.

State law requires that a male who wants his birth certificate to identify him as female, or a female who prefers to be listed as male, must include in their application a statement by a doctor that says the individual has received ”appropriate treatment for gender transition.” Not required, though, is “evidence or documentation of any medical procedure.”

When the new birth certificate — obtained by an adult or so-called mature minor showing behavior or attitude beyond their years — is issued by Virginia, the original is filed away, out of reach to the public and accessible only to the state official who oversees such records or with the permission of a judge.

Birth certificates, essential for enrolling children in school, figure prominently in Youngkin’s proposal ending protections for trans and queer students. For such pupils to be addressed by their favored pronoun or to use a preferred bathroom or locker room, their parents must submit legal documents — for example, a birth certificate — attesting to their sex.

But because the Youngkin policy appears to conflate biological sex with gender — that is, it declares anatomy and identity as one in the same — a legally altered birth certificate could be an invitation for trouble.

This is where big government — a version acceptable to Youngkin, ordinarily a basher of big government — steps in, allowing what he has vowed to prevent: schools substituting their judgment for that of parents. And that assumes parents of transgender children know how a son or daughter identifies and that they support it.

“When the birth certificate changes, that’s my legal gender, that’s my legal sex,” said Claire Guthrie Gastañaga, a former chief deputy attorney general and state education lawyer who has advocated for gay and trans rights as a lobbyist for the American Civil Liberties Union and Equality Virginia.

“What right does the school division have to look behind the birth certificate?... The question is how to determine biological sex if they’re not going to rely on a birth certificate? Are they going to subject every child to a physical examination?”

It’s a question that raises a larger one.

Is the Youngkin policy, which acknowledges state and federal constitutional and statutory protections for trans people but seems to encourage school systems to defy them, nothing more than the tyranny of the majority, in which the rights of an estimated 4,000 transgender pupils are subordinated to those of a public school population of 1.2 million?

The Youngkin administration, as the boss’ Republican presidential strip tease becomes even racier with his secret summit in the Virginia horse country with donors and strategists, is sticking with a script it distilled to two words after Terry McAuliffe’s TV debate boner a year ago Thursday: Parents matter.

“No amount of tangential hypotheticals or hyperbole from those desiring to exclude parents from their child’s education will change what this policy is about,” Rob Damschen, a Youngkin comms guy, said in an email.

Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, who in 2004 became Virginia’s first openly gay state legislator, says Youngkin — a former private-equity executive who started his own church after breaking with Episcopal Church over its support of same-sex relationships and leadership roles for gay people — is openly hostile to trans people now because it could help him later.

Ebbin described Youngkin’s proposal as a “manufactured issue” that “may appeal to Republican primary voters in New Hampshire.”

It has fans in Virginia as well.

The Family Foundation, a conservative group to which Youngkin, in another of his unannounced appearances, said he would seek abortion restrictions beyond a 15-week ban should the GOP win total control of the legislature in 2023, is pressing activists to go the State Department of Education website to endorse the Youngkin take-back of trans protections.

In 2020, the organization steered to a state website opponents of the policy drafted by Youngkin’s Democratic predecessor, Ralph Northam, that ensured transgender rights. The foundation’s president, Victoria Cobb, said comments from members outnumbered 2-to-1 those backing the Northam plan.

On Tuesday, the Family Foundation sent out an email urging supporters to do as opponents of the Youngkin scheme have: flood the education agency website. “At last count, over 17,000 comments had been received, mostly from opponents of parental rights,” said the email, which included suggested comments.

Student walkouts in opposition to the Youngkin proposal — blue metropolitan areas dislike them, red mostly rural regions view them favorably — spotlight a potentially alarming consequence: That rather than affirm family harmony, it will fuel confrontation between parents and trans kids with conflicting views over accommodations for such students, says Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, an attorney whose practice includes family law.

“Family rejection, family instability and poverty may result in homelessness or time spent in the child welfare system, where LGBTQ youth frequently face stigma and discrimination,” said a June 2017 study by the left-leaning Center for American Progress. “Additionally, LGBTQ students often lack support or are over-policed at school, pushing them out of school and into the streets.”

All of which has some worried that Youngkin, having fully broadcast his distaste for trans and queer rights, has a more ominous objective in mind: To use the law and bureaucracy to, in effect, write LGBTQ people out of existence.

With a Republican General Assembly and a Republican governor, that provision in the state code allowing Virginians to change the sex on their birth certificate could disappear. Ditto state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards on which a person can choose nonbinary rather than male or female. Cobb said she knows of no effort. Damschen didn’t say.

To Gastañaga, this recalls the state’s 1924 racial-purity law. It classified residents as white or colored. By lumping Indigenous people with Black Virginians, the law’s goal was the elimination of Native Americans as a race and culture.

Gastañaga has another name for it: “statistical genocide.”