Schapiro: Youngkin vs. McAuliffe — the debate over debates

Because he refuses to do anything quietly, Terry McAuliffe boomed on Twitter last week he’d accepted invitations for five debates with his Republican opponent for governor, Glenn Youngkin.
Because he refuses to play by other’s rules, Youngkin ignored McAuliffe’s claim until Tuesday, finally responding that he would consent to three debates — one in Southwest Virginia and two others to be determined.
Bob Holsworth, a longtime analyst of Virginia politics, is confounded by this tit-for-tat, describing it as a “reversal of the standard rules.”
Usually, Holsworth said, it is the incumbent who insists on fewer debates, believing it denies the challenger an opportunity to elevate his or her profile.
Instead, as the de facto incumbent, McAuliffe, a former governor running for his old job, is down for three traditional stops on the debate circuit — the Virginia Bar Association, the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the state chapter of the AARP — plus faceoffs at the Appalachian School of Law in red Southwest Virginia and Norfolk State University in blue Hampton Roads.
Youngkin, the challenger, is consenting to an appearance with McAuliffe at the Appalachian School of Law, with two more debates subject to negotiation on date, location and format.
It should come as no surprise that McAuliffe and Youngkin don’t need to be in the same room, on the same stage to trade jabs.
The Youngkin campaign poked first: “Only weak incumbents like McAuliffe need to debate five times in hopes of making up lost ground.”
To which the McAuliffe replied, “If Glenn can’t take the debate stage heat, he surely can’t handle the pressure of being governor.”
Welcome to the debate on debates.
It is a quadrennial rite, one quickly forgotten, unless it leads to a moment in the debates, themselves, that shapes or reshapes the campaign — particularly to the disadvantage of a candidate.
That’s foremost to McAuliffe, the veteran, and Youngkin, the neophyte.
To Tucker Martin, a communications adviser to three Republican gubernatorial candidates, two of whom were hurt by debates and one whom thrived because of them, said the bottom line on debates this year might be the bottom line — specifically, Youngkin’s.
“He obviously will have the resources available to get his message out on all platforms,” said Martin.
A former investment guy with a net worth exceeding $300 million, Youngkin is throwing piles of cash — more than $5.5 million, so far — at broadcast and online advertising. Since declaring in January, Youngkin has run 15 commercials, four of which have appeared since he won the nomination in May.
With his paid media, Youngkin is telling his story, his way. This diminishes the significance of debates and allows Youngkin to bypass perils to his candidacy such as an unanticipated question about a sensitive issue with which he might be unfamiliar or wants to avoid.
Democrats would say that includes abortion, guns, voting rights and former President Donald Trump — topics that speak to the national tone of state campaigns. There’s also a matter once discomfiting for McAuliffe: inexperience in state government.
On the Youngkin punch list are such hot-button goodies as the post-COVID-19 economy, the release of violent, hard-time felons by the Virginia Parole Board and critical race theory.
But for McAuliffe, having spent $4.7 million on more than 20 spots on the air and online, “It’s not so much the debate, it’s what you can weaponize from the debate,” Martin said.
History shows as much.
Ahead of the 1989 Republican gubernatorial primary, then-U.S. Sen. Paul Trible Jr. proved how little he knew about state government when he couldn’t answer a question at a debate in Williamsburg on the governor’s basic powers.
The favorite for the nomination, Trible went on to lose spectacularly, viewed as an uninformed opportunist who had run for governor rather than risk defeat for re-election to the Senate.
In 1997, then-Lt. Gov. Don Beyer, in effect, conceded the election to the Republican nominee for governor, Jim Gilmore, by using a debate before a lawyer’s group to roll out a scheme that mimicked Gilmore’s proposal to erase the car tax.
Beyer would be defeated in a landslide, having surrendered the one weapon Republicans feared: that the rollback would — and proved to be — a cash drain for basic services.
Former Attorney General Jerry Kilgore, seen as trying to duck gubernatorial debates in 2005 with Democrat Tim Kaine, demonstrated why he might have wanted to do so, when at a faceoff in Fairfax, he bungled a question on the limits of his opposition to abortion.
Kaine built a TV ad around the cringeworthy moment but never ran it because Kilgore had, by his own hand, undercut himself with election-deciding suburbanites.
And no one knows better than McAuliffe how risky a debate can be. Running unsuccessfully for governor the first time in 2009, McAuliffe was stumped in a pre-primary debate by a query on the composition of the Cabinet.
To voters, it was an affirmation that the political skills McAuliffe had developed as national Democratic big shot were of little value understanding the state bureaucracy.
At least McAuliffe knows what Youngkin might be going through.
