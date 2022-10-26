Schapiro: Youngkin's by-the-numbers rant over student performance

Glenn Youngkin didn’t have to cook the numbers this time to make a point about the declining performance of Virginia public school kids.

A part-time governor with full-time presidential ambitions, Youngkin works overtime to depict schools as adrift, teachers as instruments of the woke left, students as being indoctrinated rather than instructed and parents as locked out the classroom. It’s a narrative he believes got him elected in 2021 and could work again in 2024.

There’s fresh fuel for it in the form of fresh data, which for a numbers-never-lie guy such as Youngkin is coin of the realm. But there is more to these numbers, including a lot of political and policy history that the governor, as a newcomer, may not know and, as a national prospect, might find inconsistent with his shtick.

Just-out results of National Assessment of Education Progress — the “Nation’s Report Card” — show a stunning drop across the country in the reading and math scores of fourth- and eighth-graders. The report, for 2019 through 2022, was alarming but not unexpected, confirming the destructive impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virginia results: Reading scores for fourth-grade students dropped an average of 10 points; math scores were off 11. For eighth-grade students, math scores declined eight points. Reading scores fell by two. Declines notwithstanding, students here are performing as well if not better than those in other states.

In Richmond — between in- and out-of-state appearances for Republican congressional and gubernatorial candidates — Youngkin expressed outrage over the test results, blaming his Democratic predecessors for allowing teaching standards to slip, ignoring accreditation and shuttering schools too long as a defense against COVID-19.

“We must acknowledge the glaring reality that we face together: Our nation’s children have experienced catastrophic learning loss, and Virginia students are among the hardest hit,” Youngkin said.

“In the business world, if this was your report card, there would be an immediate change in management. You would get fired — and I think that is exactly what voters did last November,” said Youngkin, who — according to the financial press — wasn’t necessarily asked to stick around as co-CEO of the private equity giant where he amassed a nine-figure fortune.

This is not Youngkin’s first shrill utterance on education, but it is comparatively free of the embellishments that distinguished a previous philippic.

In May, Youngkin’s superintendent of public instruction, Jillian Balow, issued a report that depicted public schools as contributing to, rather than correcting, declines in reading and math, especially for students of color, whose skills further eroded when the pandemic moved classes from in person to online.

The assessment relied on a seemingly invalid comparison. It matched passing rates on Virginia’s Standards of Learning tests for 2015, 2017 and 2019 with those over the same period for the Nation’s Report Card. Never mind that the tests are scored differently. Also then — as now — Virginia kids did better on the national test than their peers in other states.

Plus, in tweets and sound bites aimed at a largely unquestioning Republican base, it is easier for Youngkin to condemn schools and overlook what’s been done by both political parties to help education catch up on funding and address performance concerns evident pre-COVID — and pre-Youngkin.

Or as Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, a high school government teacher with 18 years in the classroom and a member of the House Education Committee, put it, “Why let the facts get in the way of a good story?”

The left-leaning Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis notes schools are still absorbing the fiscal aftershocks of the Great Recession, from 2007 to 2009. Approximately two-thirds of the state’s school systems in the immediate run-up to the pandemic had not returned to pre-recession funding levels; that per-pupil spending had fallen about 6%.

As partisan divisions in the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate began narrowing in 2017 and during the two years in which Democrats controlled the legislature and the governorship, more money was steered toward teacher salaries, school counselors and early childhood education.

And before Youngkin landed at the Virginia Capitol in 2022, lawmakers were taking steps to update student testing. It is a multiyear effort that will require his participation, though based on what Youngkin said at his news conference on Monday, some might believe test reform was his idea.

As for accreditation, which Youngkin suggests has been junked, it was suspended two years under Democrat Ralph Northam because of the pandemic. The suspension was extended a third year at the urging of some Republicans. Youngkin apparently didn’t say anything about that.

To help those kids who have fallen further behind, Youngkin is putting money where his mouth is, promising $30 million for tutoring. He suggested schools hire parents as tutors. Youngkin also urged school districts to use for learning loss $2 billion in unspent federal coronavirus aid.

And then there’s the issue of innovation.

Youngkin might lead you to think educators consider that a dirty word. That’s why he’s pushing for alternatives, such as lab schools run by public and private universities. But Youngkin seemingly overlooks bipartisan advances put in place before his watch: magnet schools, IB schools, governor’s schools, cross-enrollment at high schools and colleges.

Even privately operated, publicly financed charter schools — Youngkin’s original proposal — have caught on in some districts. The challenge, however, for localities is paying for these alternatives with existing dollars already stretched to cover traditional schools.

There are also conversations within the legislature — some have been going on for years — over requiring longer school days, shifting to year-round education and, to carve out more time for the basics, perhaps peeling back requirements on economic literacy and what’s euphemistically called family life education.

”K through 12 is like a big ship,” said former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, a retired 32-year high school government teacher now running a business organization that boosts higher education. “It’s hard to turn.”

If Youngkin would only stick around to help.