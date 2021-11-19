Schapiro: Youngkin's grocery-tax break easier said than done

It was music to Virginians’ ears and would mean more money in their pockets.

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s promise to do away with the sales tax on groceries may prove difficult to deliver. There’s nothing wrong with the idea — Republicans and Democrats delight in its populist appeal — but finding the right way to implement it could be a significant challenge for the new administration.

The obstacles to repeal are fiscal and structural.

Unless both are addressed by the Republican governor and the divided legislature, not only will local government again get stiffed by state government, but Virginia, its counties and cities could have fewer dollars for the services on which candidate Youngkin placed a premium: public schools and public safety.

If this seems an achingly boring matter of process, to some degree it is. If it seems a panicky claim that cash will dry up, it is not entirely unfounded.

There are workable remedies to both. They could prove elusive for three reasons: