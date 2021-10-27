Schapiro: Youngkin's racial appeal is his campaign's white-face moment

Youngkin found an issue – actually, McAuliffe served it up for the world to see - that has given the Republican campaign a focus that polls show resonates with voters Democrats can’t afford to lose: independents and suburban moms, both whom have been supporting Democrats in huge numbers, largely out of antipathy for Trump.

Because of McAuliffe’s clumsy defense of his vetoes of GOP bills letting parents block their children from reading assigned books they deem objectionable – his explanation landed with a thud in the final debate Sept. 28 – Youngkin has found a way to muffle McAuliffe's continuous Youngkin-is-Trump rant.

But Youngkin's weapon has a Trumpian edge: race, specifically an appeal to white fears.

Youngkin started running this week a commercial that features a white mother in Fairfax County, Laura Murphy, who has been fighting since 2013 to have banned in the public schools of her majority-non-white Washington suburb the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, "Beloved," by Toni Morrison.

Murphy, whose crusade led her to Richmond, where she pushed bills McAuliffe vetoed in 2016 and 2017, said Morrison's novel about the legacy of slavery and its graphic representations of violence and sex terrified her son, Blake, who had been assigned the book in his high school AP English class.