Schapiro: Youngkin's summer of discontent

Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for governor, is making this a longer, hotter summer for himself.
Some of this has do with the political landscape. In the Northern Virginia to Virginia Beach suburbs, where elections are decided and Democrats are abundant, Republicans can be at a numerical disadvantage — as implied in just-out census figures that show Virginia less white than a decade ago.
Some of this has to with issues. An economy rebounding from COVID-19 and schools reopening — both, barring another lockdown because of the delta variant or a race-altering fissure from the angry mask-or-not-to-mask debate — plays to the Democrats’ narrative that all is going well on their watch.
Some of this has to do with messaging. Youngkin is a skilled communicator, but his gift of gab, notwithstanding, there are topics — say, abortion restrictions — that he just can’t make sound pretty to decisive centrist voters, many of them suburban women. Thus, Youngkin practices skilled evasion.
Some of this has to do with experience. A veteran of high finance with the bankroll to prove it, Youngkin is a rookie politician, running not for a local office he could win by shaking hands with everyone, but for a statewide post in a race in which small mistakes can make for big problems because millions are watching.
Some of this must be familiar to Terry McAuliffe, Youngkin’s Democratic opponent.
When he parachuted into his first governor’s race in 2009, McAuliffe was defeated for the Democratic nomination because he was, as Youngkin is, unfamiliar with, if not ignorant of, vast swaths of the state, their people and culture — not to mention the sprawling government he aspired to lead.
In his second go in 2013, McAuliffe would acknowledge he was elected, in part, because — despite continuing doubts about his flashy, high-decibel style — he was less menacing than Ken Cuccinelli. The conservative culture warrior still nearly won, closing quickly in the finale because of outrage over the bungled Obamacare rollout.
But in seeking a nonconsecutive term — and with memories of his administration still fresh and generally favorable — McAuliffe is running as a de facto incumbent, aiming to succeed Ralph Northam, the guy who picked up where McAuliffe left off and who has governed during stunning, unforeseen change.
All of which means that Youngkin has his work cut out for him. And it is during June, July and August, when — even during a pandemic — voters focus on the beach and beer, that Youngkin should be fine-tuning his tone and team, lest this be his summer of discontent.
Campaigns require an inside game and an outside game. The former, which unfolds early, when voter attention is minimal, shapes the latter, which unfolds late, when voter attention is maximal. If the former is effective, the latter is more so. A candidate who wins at the start is better positioned to win at the finish.
In recent weeks, Youngkin appears to have been losing the inside game. The evidence is considerable: editorials in The Roanoke Times, The Washington Post and The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg attacking his positions on rural economic development, spending and taxation, and preserving Virginia’s business-friendly climate.
These are editorial pages — left, right and center, from regions rural, suburban and urban — whose utterances are now ammunition for McAuliffe for the outside game ahead, fodder for television and online advertising, for direct mail and as talking points for the Democrat and his surrogates.
Then there are the fact-checking services, which have scolded Youngkin and McAuliffe for falsehoods — Youngkin, over critical race theory; McAuliffe, over education spending.
Another component of the inside game: engaging reporters. Our ranks are depleted, eroding a check on accountability. For the most part, the public could not give a damn whether a candidate works with or against the press. But ducking questions on, for instance, restoring restrictions on abortion, as Youngkin has, can only hurt with the wrong voters.
The McAuliffe campaign cites about a half-dozen instances in which Youngkin, an opponent of abortion, wouldn’t say how far he’d go in limiting the procedure. Because turnabout is fair play, Youngkin cites examples of McAuliffe’s seeming dodges on repealing Virginia’s ban on compulsory union membership in the workplace.
How often such issues come up depends on who brings them up. That’s where selective engagement comes in. Youngkin has been attentive of conservative news outlets and talk shows. McAuliffe, well-known across the media spectrum and a sucker for a captive audience, doesn’t hesitate to get on the phone with a reporter.
Politicians picking and choosing reporters isn’t groundbreaking. It’s about a less-than-confident politician standing his or her ground. Northam was selective about one-on-one interviews even before the blackface episode in 2019. Another Democrat, Attorney General Mark Herring, can be invisible.
But in the mosaic that is campaign communications, the most significant tiles are the ones over which politicians have complete control; that allow them to tell their stories unfiltered, unfettered, unchallenged. This includes social media and paid advertising.
It’s an understatement to say that Youngkin is active in both. And it might have been an even longer, hotter summer if he hadn’t.
