Schapiro: Youngkin's summer of discontent

Some of this must be familiar to Terry McAuliffe, Youngkin’s Democratic opponent.

When he parachuted into his first governor’s race in 2009, McAuliffe was defeated for the Democratic nomination because he was, as Youngkin is, unfamiliar with, if not ignorant of, vast swaths of the state, their people and culture — not to mention the sprawling government he aspired to lead.

In his second go in 2013, McAuliffe would acknowledge he was elected, in part, because — despite continuing doubts about his flashy, high-decibel style — he was less menacing than Ken Cuccinelli. The conservative culture warrior still nearly won, closing quickly in the finale because of outrage over the bungled Obamacare rollout.

But in seeking a nonconsecutive term — and with memories of his administration still fresh and generally favorable — McAuliffe is running as a de facto incumbent, aiming to succeed Ralph Northam, the guy who picked up where McAuliffe left off and who has governed during stunning, unforeseen change.

All of which means that Youngkin has his work cut out for him. And it is during June, July and August, when — even during a pandemic — voters focus on the beach and beer, that Youngkin should be fine-tuning his tone and team, lest this be his summer of discontent.