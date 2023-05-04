Glenn Youngkin has a way of standing out — and not just because he is 6-foot-5.

He loomed over the basketball court at his Norfolk prep school. That caught the attention of Rice University, which gave Youngkin a scholarship. His Rice degree lifted him to Harvard Business School.

Youngkin got in on the ground floor of a D.C. investment firm, the Carlyle Group, rising to the top over 25 years and leading for nearly three what became a global giant. The personal fortune he amassed financed his debut in politics as Virginia’s first Republican governor in nearly a decade.

In narrowly winning in 2021 an election in a blue-ish state where the conventional wisdom had him losing to a Democratic retread, Youngkin was vaulted to the ranks of 2024 GOP presidential prospects — an alternative to Donald Trump who could do MAGA with better manners.

Success, however, threatens to spoil Glenn Youngkin, whose latest cute crack about his national interests may have been too clever.

Speaking in California Monday at the Milken Institute — founded by, and named for, the junk bond king convicted of securities fraud who served two years in prison and was pardoned by President Donald Trump in 2020 — Youngkin told a friendly interrogator, Gerard Baker of The Wall Street Journal, he was not running for president “this year.”

That proviso notwithstanding, it initially struck me as the most definitive statement yet Youngkin would not be a candidate for the Republican nomination. I tweeted as much only to be spanked online — and off — by Democrats and Republicans, who pointed out that Youngkin had, indeed, left himself enough room in which to wiggle a lot.

His focus, Youngkin said to Baker, is restoring in November to the General Assembly total Republican dominance — building out the GOP majority in the House of Delegates and wresting the Virginia Senate from Democrats. But with those two little words — “this year” — Youngkin made clear that 2023 is all about him in 2024.

But for Youngkin to pull this off requires running the board in Virginia this fall, proving his win was not an aberration. It also assumes that Trump and Ron DeSantis collapse, leaving Republicans — likely at the last minute — to find an unsullied face, unburdened by the wounds of intra-party combat.

The public expects politicians to be guided by self-interest. The public does not care to be played for chumps. Therefore, among the most telling measures of a politician’s skill is an ability to execute the most nakedly self-serving act without appearing to rub the public’s nose in it.

That Youngkin continues to be un-subtle about a presidential candidacy, never mind that he is barely a blip in Republican polling, signals to some disinterest in his current job or that he does not care about it because he has a bigger one in mind — and that he can pursue it because the only-in-Virginia, one-term-and-done rule shields a governor from accountability.

If a governor does not have to worry about standing for a consecutive term, a governor does not have to worry what the public thinks. History shows that the public gets the last word.

The last Virginia governor to run for president while trying to run the state — Doug Wilder, in 1992 — paid a price in the previous year’s legislative elections. Democrats lost eight seats in the Senate and one in the House. The casualties included many of Wilder’s closest pals.

They paid for Wilder’s unpopular decision to put personal ambition for the presidency ahead of his sworn obligation as governor. That Youngkin has not gotten the message — in-state polling shows a majority opposing a national candidacy — is arrogance or ignorance. Or both.

This could have unwelcome repercussions for Republicans in the elections for the Virginia legislature, where the focus is slowly shifting from Youngkin to who might succeed him in 2025.

And if the General Assembly remains divided — one chamber ruled by Republicans; the other, by Democrats — or is fully controlled by Democrats, Youngkin would be no more than a nebbish. The once-towering figure of supposed promise becomes small, inconsequential.

One of the complications that Youngkin is erecting for his party is his continuing flirtation with the presidency. For Republican legislators and legislative candidates, it is an unnecessary distraction, becoming the filter through which ideas and initiatives are viewed.

Most of the time, one hears this from Republicans in confidential conversation.

That GOP legislative leaders, such as House budget chairman Barry Knight of Virginia Beach and Tommy Norment of James City County, the party’s Senate floor boss, say or imply — on the record — that Youngkin should be focused more on the statehouse than the White House is an irrefutable indication the rank-and-file feels the same way.

That said, Republican delegates and senators are thrilled to have one of their own in the governor’s chair. The advantages are huge: political appointments for constituents, the occasional veto of this bill or an amendment to that one, and the usually persuasive weight executive power carries for brick-and-mortar projects and other pricey goodies.

Whether it is hiring teachers — whose ranks having been depleted by the pandemic — the economy, the culture wars or remaking benighted rural Virginia as a modern manufacturing hub, proposals are considered for how they help or hurt Youngkin’s national profile.

Grafting gubernatorial prestige to a legislator’s proposal ordinarily helps. But in the Youngkin era, it only makes them bigger targets for the Democratic opposition that, through its slender majority in the state Senate, has brought Youngkin to heel.

Youngkin is raising record amounts for the General Assembly campaigns — nearly $3 million in the first quarter of the year. And he has spent handsomely on politicking over the past year: nearly $1.2 million, with about half of it going to his preferred consultants.

The promise of abundant cash and services dispensed by Youngkin will have Republicans publicly suppressing their anxiety about Youngkin’s true focus. And some may believe that the national flirtation is ultimately about keeping big-dollar donors cutting checks for the Virginia legislative campaign.

But if the money does not produce the desired result — given the array of menacing issues for both parties — the big guy in the governor’s office will face bigger problems.

