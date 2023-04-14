For the first school year since before the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia families have racked up school meal debt again.

While some school divisions with high concentrations of poverty, like Richmond Public Schools, are able to offer division-wide school meals for free using a federal program, some suburban areas like Henrico and Chesterfield don’t meet those requirements.

Families in the suburbs who make too much money to qualify for free meals, or have not filled out the necessary forms, are accruing school meal debt, after not having to worry about paying for two years. For a family of three, the eligibility cutoff is a salary of about $42,600.

Students in Henrico County had accrued about $50,980 about halfway through the school year. Students in Hanover County, which enrolls about one-third as many students and is on average wealthier, accrued about $2,5790 in roughly the same time period.

At the beginning of the school year, many parents were “distraught,” said Adam Russo, director of school food and nutrition services at Prince William County Public Schools.

“For a lot of our families, especially if you're in Kindergarten, first grade, second grade, if previously you didn't live below the poverty line … you were unaware of this program,” in which parents must fill out cumbersome paperwork showing their family’s annual income is under 185% of the poverty level, Russo said.

“Even though we communicated a great deal, a lot of our families didn't know that meals weren't free, and that is because of course for two years, they were.”

The end of universal free meals this school year affected not only families that don’t make the eligibility cutoff, but students who should be deemed eligible but don’t fill out the paperwork for a number of reasons. It’s complicated, arduous, and some families are afraid to fill out the forms because they don’t trust the government.

At the same time, soaring food prices have sparked demand locally that matches the demand at the height of the pandemic.

About 58% of middle-income households reported experiencing food insecurity over the last year, and of those, 95% reported struggling to afford enough food for their children at least monthly, according to new survey findings released by No Kid Hungry.

“When it comes to the school level, we certainly have seen a demand increase across our programs,” said David Waidelich, Chief Collaboration and Programs Officer at FEED MORE, central Virginia's core hunger-relief organization.

But, advocates say, the situation could have been much worse if not for policy changes at the state level that expanded free meal access for low-income families, schools and communities.

In Prince William County Public Schools, while the meal debt had surpassed $150,000 about half way through this school year, around the same time in 2018, the meal debt had topped $230,000.

“I do not think this issue of school meal debt was as large as it could have been,” said Sarah Steely, the director of No Kid Hungry Virginia. “We're fortunate in Virginia that policy action and program expansion is helping prevent this from being an even greater issue.”

Policy expands youth food access

A concerted effort to grow the participation of federal child nutrition programs and to have a more comprehensive strategy to address food insecurity took off under then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s administration in 2014.

Then-first lady Dorothy McAuliffe made expanding child nutrition programs her signature initiative, and her leadership on two related efforts resulted in 13 million more school breakfasts served each year (prior to the pandemic) and significant summer meal expansion.

The next administration under then-Gov. Ralph Northam continued the push and proposed $8.2 million to expand free school meals by eliminating the reduced-price meal category.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin supported those efforts and signed off last summer on the state’s two-year budget, which included the funding to eliminate the cost of school meals for students who are eligible for reduced-price meals under the federal National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. The funding was estimated to help about 64,500 students access free school meals.

Virginia’s General Assembly has passed 13 bills addressing school meals patroned by Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William.

Some of that legislation includes laws that say schools cannot deny a meal to any student because of school meal debt, and parents cannot be sued in court because of school meal debt.

In 2020, the legislature passed Roem’s bill that makes every eligible school participate in the Community Eligibility Provision, which is provided to schools or divisions where a significant number of students are deemed eligible for free meals based on income; are in foster care or Head Start; are homeless; are migrant; or are living in households that participate in federal assistance programs.

The program has seen a significant increase since that legislation was passed, and this school year, nearly half of Virginia’s K-12 students are enrolled in the program, according to the Virginia Department of Education. Out of Virginia’s 131 school divisions, 84 participate in the program division-wide.

Dinwiddie Schools at the end of the first semester of the 2019 school year had an unpaid meal balance of $114,744. Now, there is no balance because every child receives free meals through the Community Eligibility Provision.

“There is a lot of free meals eligibility in Virginia despite the end of the federal waivers and that's due to a lot of entities, whether it's our state lawmakers or state agencies or advocacy organizations … continuing to look for ways to connect kids with school meals and beyond those federal waivers,” Steely said. “There's a lot of access (to free meals), but the programs remain underutilized.”

To be eligible for the Community Eligibility Provision, a school or division must have 40% of its students deemed eligible, which in many cases means filling out paperwork.

Push for universal free school meals

“We’ve had an exponential increase in (the Community Eligibility Provision) and that’s good,” Roem said in an interview. “At the same time school meal debt does still exist, and that’s the problem.”

Legislation introduced by Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, this year would have use state funds to mimic the federal program that made school meals free for all children. Roem carried an accompanying budget amendment of $271.5 million to pay the cost for one school year.

It ultimately did not pass.

“For two years, we established a nationwide precedent of free school meals and it worked, and it did exactly what we wanted it to do,” Roem said.

California, Colorado, and Maine all made the policy permanent after the federal waivers expired.

Critics in Virginia said the best use of school funds is not to subsidize wealthy families.

“There are good signs of progress but the bottom line is school meal debt shouldn’t exist. It shouldn’t be a concept, it shouldn’t be a thing,” Roem said. “We could make all 13 of my bills obsolete if we did one thing — universal free school meals.”

