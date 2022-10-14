Scott rejects Guzman's 'abuse' proposal for retaliation against transgender kids

After a Democratic delegate publicly floated a trial balloon to expand the definition of child abuse and neglect to include retaliation for sexual orientation and gender identity, the House Democratic leader quickly shot it down as unnecessary and a distraction in key congressional races in Virginia.

Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, a social worker who introduced a similar bill in 2020, resurrected the idea in an interview with WJLA, the Washington ABC affiliate. Guzman spoke in response to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's new proposed education policy to roll back school protections for students who identify as transgender but don't want to confront their parents.

House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, said Friday that the proposal by Guzman, D-Prince William, in the television interview on Thursday, would be "dead on arrival" in the next General Assembly session if it is introduced, which he said he doubts.

Scott said Guzman introduced the same legislation - House Bill 580 - in 2020, when Democrats controlled both chambers of the assembly, and then let it die in House subcommittee without a vote.

"We already have laws on the books to protect children from abuse and neglect, for whatever reason," said the new minority leader, who unseated former House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, as the caucus leader earlier this year. "We don't need a new bill or a new reason."

"It's a distraction, and an unnecessary one," he said.

Guzman, in a message on Twitter on Friday, said the WJLA story "mischaracterized a pro-safety, anti-abuse bill I introduced in 2020 to protect LGBTQ youth."

She said the legislation would not have broadened the definition of child abuse and neglect for parents who do not affirm their children's sexual orientation or gender identity.

House Bill 580 would have applied to parents or other caregivers for inflicting or threatening to inflict "a physical or mental injury on the basis of the child's gender identity or sexual orientation

"As a social worker & mom of 4, I will always fight to protect LGBTQ children from abuse," Guzman tweeted.

Republicans quickly seized on Guzman's proposal as evidence that Democrats want to expose parents to potential criminal charges if they don't affirm their children's gender identity or sexual orientation, and tried to tie it to Democratic incumbents in competitive congressional races in Northern Virginia.

“Using Child Protective Services to intimidate and threaten parents is abhorrent,” said Hung Cao, a Republican challenging Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, in a Loudoun County-based district already roiled by culture wars in its public school system.

Cao said in a statement: “Elizabeth Guzman has overstepped her responsibility as a Virginia delegate by proposing a law that, to its core, seeks to separate children from parents.

"I am calling on Jennifer Wexton and every lawmaker in the state to condemn this politically motivated revenge which threatens families and threatens the very foundation of the education system.”

The Republican National Congressional Committee, which is spending nearly $4 million in an attempt to unseat Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, also tried to tie her to Guzman's proposal, which the congresswoman said she doesn't support.

"I don't support this legislation, and it does not have a path forward in the General Assembly," Spanberger said Friday. "It's unclear how this proposed legislation intends to actually help transgender children and their families, which is what we should focus on."

In the interview with WJLA, Guzman said, "This law is telling you you do not abuse your child because they are LBGTQ."

Several thousand Virginia students at roughly 100 public schools statewide protested Sept. 27 to voice their concerns over the administration’s new model policies.

Youngkin's model policies emphasize parents' rights in their children's education.

The model policies for local school boards require students to use bathrooms that match the sex they were assigned at birth “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.” The new model policies also specify that student participation in school athletics and activities shall be based on “biological sex” and require parental approval of changes to a student’s name, including the use of pronouns.

Youngkin said during a recent interview: “We must have parents at the front of the line — not at the exclusion of a trusted teacher or counselor — but parents must be the first stop for these decisions."

Scott called Republican efforts to tie the interview to Democratic congresswomen "desperate."

"They can't win on the issues," Scott said, pointing to opposition by Virginia's Republican congressmen to legislation enacted this year to lower the cost of prescription drugs and boost domestic manufacturing of semiconductor chips.