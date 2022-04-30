Scott's backers promote him for House Dem leader after ex-speaker's ouster

Del. Don Scott Jr. seemingly came out of nowhere to lead a surprising but successful effort to oust former House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn from her role as the chamber's Democratic leader.

Supporters of the Portsmouth Democrat who want him to assume the top role say he did it by creating a coalition of Democrats that's racially and geographically diverse, and because of his record of standing up to new Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“He stood up to the governor," said Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax, referencing a Jan. 26 floor speech in which Scott called out use of race in politics by Youngkin and Republicans. That prompted Youngkin to go to Scott's office to talk with him.

“A lot of other legislators speak on the floor, but when Don does it" the governor "feels like he’s got to come to his office," Helmer said. "That’s the guy I want in charge.”

The ouster effort netted 25 members of the 48-member caucus on Wednesday, the minimum necessary to remove Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, as minority leader in the chamber, where Republicans hold 52 of the 100 seats after flipping partisan control in November. (Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, was not present for the vote).

The caucus will hold a leadership election but no date has been set. Scott has been working for weeks to convince his colleagues to elect him to the post. While no one else has yet announced they'll seek the post, Democrats expect at least one person aligned with Filler-Corn will seek it.

Scott's biography begins with growing up poor without a father present and includes serving time in prison on a drug charge, working a variety of jobs, and becoming an attorney in 2015 at 50.

Scott said he understands how to help the vulnerable and said he brings a new perspective to his party.

“I think I’m in a unique position to understand that government can really help you – that’s why I love this country and served this country," the Navy veteran said, "but government can also really hurt you and I think I’ve experienced some of that unfairness or harshness of what the government can do to you.”

Helmer said that experience makes Scott different than any other House Democrat.

“For all the people that can talk about what we need in the moment, somebody with his lived experience and story … that’s just something different," Helmer said. "And he was able to demonstrate these leadership skills and bring all these people together. That’s why he should be our leader.”

Democrats who opted to remove Filler-Corn say election strategy is a top concern. With national GOP momentum that hurt Democrats in the 2021 elections only becoming stronger ahead of the congressional midterms and the next legislative elections, Democrats say the party needs to adjust its posture, allow more Democrats a seat at the table, and ensure that every race gets the focus it needs.

(The next legislative elections are scheduled for 2023, but a pending court case seeks to accelerate House elections to this fall. It asserts that the 2021 House elections - held in old districts because census data arrived late - did not uphold equal representation.)

Del. Karrie Delaney, D-Fairfax, said Scott is bringing Democrats to the table from across the state and that he wants people who disagree with him at the table. The idea is that with all voices heard, Democrats can craft the best policy and govern successfully. She said Scott's understands "tactical leadership."

“That kind of tactical strategy is what wins elections and what wins back the majority," she said.

Delaney was elected in the wave election of 2017 when Democrats nearly took control of the House of Delegates. They won the House majority in 2019 - when Scott and Helmer were first elected - before losing it last year.

Del. David Reid, D-Loudoun, also first elected in the 2017 wave, answered cautiously when asked about the leadership opening.

“As organizations change and mature, sometimes the leadership has to change as well," he said. "For me, this is just kind of the natural evolution of an organization that is changing, growing and maturing.”

The leadership opening is created a power struggle in the party. Members of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors wrote a letter to the county's House delegation on Friday expressing concern about maintaining Fairfax County's power in the General Assembly.

“As you consider your path forward, we urge you to reflect upon the value of what we had – a Democratic Leader from our community who understands our community," the letter said, referring to Filler-Corn, whose top lieutenants also represented Northern Virginia districts.

Scott's January speech came spontaneously after Republicans had given floor speeches about "critical race theory," an academic term some Republicans use in referring to school lessons on systemic racism.

“This thing has gone a little too far. I understand you found a winning issue – critical race theory – once again using the old Southern strategy to use race as a wedge issue, to use Black bodies as a prop in your campaigns," Scott said in the speech.

“Because I know when you say ... 'race' sometimes it makes people pay attention. And those folks that have pent up, racial issues – this is something they can embrace. I would ask you to be very careful about continuing to use this type of language in an attempt to rally your base.”

Chris Saxman, a former Republican delegate who is now executive director of the business group Virginia FREE, later interviewed Scott about it during a podcast.

"You took straight aim at the governor. Why did you decide to do that?" Saxman asked.

"It really was out of some frustration with the conversations around race, critical race theory," Scott said. "I was like, this is too divisive. And this is not why we're here now - we're here now to do the people's business, to listen to bills, to listen to ideas, debate those ideas."

He said the governor was using race as a wedge issue and Republican delegates were regularly bringing up race in floor speeches.

Scott described the conversation he had with the governor after the speech as lengthy, productive and respectful, and said they each agreed to keep it confidential. "If nothing else, you get to hear other people's views."

Scott spent seven years in prison after a 1994 conviction on federal drug charge, according to a 2018 profile of him in The Virginian-Pilot. The sentence was a mandatory minimum and stemmed from a pound of crack sold in Mobile, Ala. The experience taught him how to fight for others, he said in the story.

He grew up in Houston as one of six children raised by a single mother who worked as a school secretary.

He earned a degree from Texas A&M University and joined the Navy. He was arrested in the drug case while studying law at Louisiana State University.

Scott maintained he was innocent, and pleaded no contest to one charge, The Pilot reported. He told the newspaper he drove to Alabama in 1994 to pick up $26,000 for a drug dealer he knew, but never saw drugs himself.

After prison, he worked various jobs, including construction and then at a workforce development company, which brought him to Virginia. He was admitted to the bar in Virginia in June 2015 at age 50, the Pilot reported in its profile.

In voting to remove Filler-Corn on Wednesday, Democrats opted to keep her lieutenant, Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, the caucus chair. Scott was the caucus vice chair for outreach, but he resigned that position to seek the top post.

Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, said he's not interested in running for the leader job and praised both Filler-Corn and Scott.

The caucus should hold an election and "the sooner, the better," he said.

Patrick Wilson pwilson@timesdispatch.com; (804) 649-6061; Twitter: @patrickmwilson Follow Patrick Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today