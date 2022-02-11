Scuffle between Democrats and GOP could leave bureaucratic boards without hundreds of members

About 1,000 nominees serving on dozens of government boards could lose their seats by Saturday, leaving unfilled key roles amid a scuffle between Republicans and Democrats in the legislature.

Then-Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat named the nominees to sit on boards that deal with industry regulations, universities and trade agreements. The appointees are serving on a temporary basis awaiting confirmation from the legislature.

On Friday, Democrats in the House and Senate said they had been told by House GOP leaders that they did not intend to confirm the nominees by the midnight deadline.

Once the clock strikes, the nominees are effectively removed from their jobs, leaving their positions open for the new governor, Republican Glenn Youngkin, to fill. While the new governor may benefit from power over the roles, a spokeswoman for Youngkin did not respond to a request for comment about whether the governor was ready to immediately fill the whooping number of seats.

The House Republican caucus, through a spokesman, declined to comment on the fate of the appointments and accusations of ill-willed politicking from Senate leaders.

On the House floor, House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, criticized Democrats over their efforts to block the confirmation of Youngkin’s Natural Resources Secretary Andrew Wheeler, the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under President Donald Trump.

“Let ‘em be a brick wall,” Kilgore said. A spokeswoman for Kilgore did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Democrats in the legislature heavily criticized the move. Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke of Hampton said House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, made clear in a conversation Friday that he did not intend to act on the appointments. She said that during the exchange, “the bravado and arrogance of House Republicans and Governor Youngkin were laid bare.”

“They are putting partisan politics ahead of good governance,” Locke said in a statement.

Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, said the move by the GOP would “bring parts of our government to a screeching halt.” Ebbin said Senate Democrats were prepared to “fight fire with fire” by declining to confirm Youngkin’s own appointments.

The roles on the line include the boards of visitors of colleges and universities, and the boards that help set rules for regulated professions like dentistry. They also include boards for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Go Virginia and the Virginia Port Authority, which vet economic development projects and appoint high-powered CEOs.

Many have been serving in their roles for months or a year.

Two high-ranking Northam administration officials who declined to be named because they are no longer working in government said many of the roles are not political, and that the people who have been working in them represent people sought out by the former administration for their expertise.

Some of the boards involved in the scuffle could be left without enough members to operate, either now or when they face regular resignations down the line.

House Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, went as far as to say the move by the GOP could “trigger a partial government shutdown.”

“This is another hard right turn away from his pledge to ‘disagree without being disagreeable,’ ” Filler-Corn said of Youngkin.