Sears leading Hugo, Davis in fight for GOP lieutenant governor nomination

A candidate needs to top 50% of the weighted votes in order to secure the party's nomination. In each round of vote counting, the candidate with the fewest weighted votes is eliminated. Rigler's votes will be redistributed to the remaining candidates, based upon her delegates' second choice on their ballots.

While Hugo and Davis held serve in their home turf in the first round - Hugo carried Fairfax and Prince William counties and Davis won in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake - Sears piled up wins in Loudoun, Chesterfield and Henrico counties as well as localities outside the Washington Beltway, such as Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Sears also carried a large swath of rural counties from the Shenandoah Valley to Southside and the Northern Neck.

Lieutenant governor is a part-time position. The holder of the office presides over the state Senate and may break ties on most issues, but not on the budget. The job's real significance is that it can be a steppingstone to the Executive Mansion. Seven of the state's last 14 governors previously served as lieutenant governor.

Sears in 2001 became the first Black Republican woman elected to the Virginia General Assembly. She emigrated from Jamaica at age 6, is a Marine veteran and lives in Winchester, where she owns a plumbing, electrical and appliance repair business.