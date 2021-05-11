Sears leading Hugo, Davis in fight for GOP lieutenant governor nomination

Winsome Sears, who was the first Black Republican woman elected to the Virginia General Assembly, has the early lead in a three-way battle for the GOP's nomination for lieutenant governor.
In the first round of ballot counting from Saturday's state GOP convention, Sears had 32.5% of the weighted votes, to 22.5% for former Del. Tim Hugo of Fairfax and 20.2% for Del. Glenn Davis of Virginia Beach.
The nominee for lieutenant governor will round out the GOP ticket. Glenn Youngkin is the party's candidate for governor and Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, is the party's nominee for attorney general. If nominated Sears would seek to become just the second woman in Virginia elected to statewide office and the first Black woman to do so. Miyares is a Cuban American.
Trailing the first-tier candidates in round one of the vote counting at the Richmond Marriott were Lance Allen, an Air Force veteran from Fauquier County, with 12.2%, Northern Virginia business consultant Puneet Ahluwalia, with 6.5% and Maeve Rigler, of McLean, president, CEO and owner of Securus Capital in Alexandria, with 6.0%.
More than 30,000 GOP delegates voted Saturday during the party's "unassembled convention" that featured 39 polling places around the state. The party is using ranked-choice voting, in which delegates listed the candidates in order of preference.
A candidate needs to top 50% of the weighted votes in order to secure the party's nomination. In each round of vote counting, the candidate with the fewest weighted votes is eliminated. Rigler's votes will be redistributed to the remaining candidates, based upon her delegates' second choice on their ballots.
While Hugo and Davis held serve in their home turf in the first round - Hugo carried Fairfax and Prince William counties and Davis won in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake - Sears piled up wins in Loudoun, Chesterfield and Henrico counties as well as localities outside the Washington Beltway, such as Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.
Sears also carried a large swath of rural counties from the Shenandoah Valley to Southside and the Northern Neck.
Lieutenant governor is a part-time position. The holder of the office presides over the state Senate and may break ties on most issues, but not on the budget. The job's real significance is that it can be a steppingstone to the Executive Mansion. Seven of the state's last 14 governors previously served as lieutenant governor.
Sears in 2001 became the first Black Republican woman elected to the Virginia General Assembly. She emigrated from Jamaica at age 6, is a Marine veteran and lives in Winchester, where she owns a plumbing, electrical and appliance repair business.
She served one term in the state House, and lost a race for Congress in 2004 to Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd. Sears also ran a write-in campaign for U.S. Senate in 2018 to provide an option for Republican voters unhappy with party nominee Corey Stewart.
Sears asserted in her campaign that she can win a general election because she’s the only GOP candidate who can win votes of Black voters, including Democrats.
Democrats will choose their nominee for lieutenant governor in a June 8 primary. The six Democratic candidates are Del Hala Ayala of Prince William; Del. Mark Levine of Alexandria; Andria McClellan, a member of the Norfolk City Council; Sean Perryman, former head of the Fairfax NAACP; Del. Sam Rasoul of Roanoke and Xavier Warren, an agent for NFL players.
(804) 649-6645
Twitter: @AndrewCainRTD