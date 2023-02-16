Should an incarcerated person who has served at least 15 years of their sentence and maintained good behavior in prison be allowed to have their sentence modified? A House of Delegates subcommittee said “no.”

Sen. Chap Petersen's Senate Bill 842, which previously cleared the Senate, failed in a House Courts of Justice subcommittee Wednesday night — the same committee that defeated it last year.

Current state law allows people to have their sentences reduced through a good conduct allowance. The bill from Petersen, D-Fairfax City, would allow people the possibility to have their unserved time suspended. A judge would determine whether the sentence should be modified. Some former prisoners have had their sentences ended via pardons by governors.

“This would give a more standardized process,” Petersen said.

He’s hoping a childhood friend may be able to receive a pardon for a crime committed nearly 20 years ago, but said that pardons are “arbitrary” and down to “who you know.”

“It makes sense for [prisoners] to have some dream and some vision that perhaps they could qualify for an opportunity to get out early,” Petersen said.

Shawn Barksdale, a small business owner and formerly incarcerated person told The Times-Dispatch in January: “I know that change can happen because I was a person that people said ‘you’re lost, you’ll never be able to reform’ and I showed them differently."

Proponents of the bill were hopeful as it garnered bipartisan support this year. Del. Carrie Coyner, R- Chesterfield, spoke in support of the legislation at a news conference last month.

But on Wednesday the legislation was met with resounding opposition from several victims of crimes who testified before the committee.

Mark Whittfield, whose daughter was shot while playing in a park, opposed the bill. Though Petersen’s bill would not apply to people who committed first degree murder, Whittfield doesn't feel anyone involved in murder or manslaughter crimes should have the opportunity to get out of prison.

“I’m doing life without my daughter,” he said. “I believe that if you take a life, or you’re involved in taking a life you shouldn’t get a second chance.”

Kristen Hubbard said she was invited to speak Wednesday by Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, who chairs the full Courts of Justice committee and opposes Petersen’s bill.

Hubbard shared her experience being carjacked, raped and beaten more than 30 years ago. Hubbard, who has previously discussed her ordeal publicly, spoke of how traumatizing it was to “relive this horror” as one of her assailants in Maryland petitioned for early release. She said second look bills cause re-traumatization for victims of crimes who must be contacted.

The defeat of the measure comes amid political sparring over Virginia's parole board. A recent investigation by Attorney General Jason Miyares indicated that the former head of the board during the Northam administration inappropriately released a high number of people without contacting victims or prosecutors as required.

The parole board exists to only release certain felons who committed crimes before 1994. Democrats say that the precious board's prisoner releases were amid the earliest days of the pandemic and argue it was to keep the aging people safe.

But Miyares points to a couple of instances of recidivism as a further critique of former board chair Adrianne Bennett's actions. He would have sought charges, he said, if the statute of limitations hadn’t lapsed.

Diane Toscano, a lawyer for Bennett, said in a statement: “The Office of Attorney General has cherry picked a time period for scrutiny which happens to have taken place during a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. In all cases of parole, Judge Bennett was but one vote of the board."

