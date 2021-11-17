Sen. Amanda Chase announces run for Congress in 7th District

Parents "do not want the government to raise their kids," Chase said. She added: "Government has abused the relationship" with parents "under the guise of COVID."

Chase said she will continue to fight COVID vaccine mandates, saying no breadwinner "should be coerced into taking this vaccine" in order to keep a job.

Chase says she also will push for border security, term limits and a balanced budget amendment.

Chase also is portraying herself as a defender of constitutional rights, from gun rights to free speech. Facebook suspended, then removed Chase's Senate Facebook page following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Among Chase's posts were assertions that the election was stolen and that Antifa was "the culprit" in the insurrection.

Chase spoke at a Jan. 6 rally in Washington to support Trump, but left before the violent assault on the Capitol. She was later censured by the Virginia Senate for what it termed a pattern of “unacceptable conduct.”

Virginia's upcoming congressional contests include a major uncertainty. As Virginia's Supreme Court justices prepare to redraw the state's congressional boundaries, it's not clear what the 7th District will look like.