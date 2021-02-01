Sen. Amanda Chase files suit against Va. Senate to remove censure, restore seniority

Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, struck back on Monday against her censure by the Virginia Senate with a federal lawsuit that seeks to overturn the public rebuke and restore her seniority in the 40-member chamber.

Chase filed suit against the Senate and Clerk Susan Schaar in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia over alleged violations of her rights under the U.S. Constitution, including freedom of speech under the 1st Amendment and the right to due process under the 14th Amendment, as well as the Senate's own rules.

Chase, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor, said the censure "caused substantial mental anguish, tarnished reputation," and affects her ability as an elected senator and as a candidate for higher office.

She had vowed to go to court over the censure, which the Senate approved by a 24-9 vote on Wednesday, with three Republicans voting in favor and six other GOP senators declining to vote. The censure strips her of seniority, demoting her to junior senator from Chesterfield, while finding her guilty of "conduct unbecoming" of a member of the Senate.