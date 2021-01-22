Sen. Amanda Chase tries to head off censure, but critics say apology fell short

"We cannot control as legislators what occurs at that event," she said. "It would be no different than going to a concert at which someone was injured and say that everyone there was responsible."

Chase backed off an earlier threat to introduce a resolution to censure Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth. Lucas was charged with two felonies - charges that were later dropped - stemming from her alleged role in a protest over racial injustice last summer that resulted in the toppling of a Confederate monument that seriously injured a protester.

"I did not file a censure for you and I ask you not to do the same for me," she said.

In his remarks Morrissey already had rebuked Chase for her comments about Lucas last week that he said "caused great hurt ... to one of our members."

"Saying that Senator Louise Lucas participated in a riot was not only false, but it was very hurtful," he said. "So I would call upon my colleague to apologize unconditionally for that."

Surovell said he wasn't satisfied with Chase's explanation of what she had said the previous week.

"What happened in [the] U.S. Capitol was disgusting, it was un-American, it was traitorous," Surovell said, "and I still haven't heard a condemnation of it or the people who were inside."