Sen. Amanda Chase tries to head off censure, but critics say apology fell short

Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, tried to head off potential censure by the Virginia Senate Friday by condemning the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, but her critics were unswayed by her attempt.
In a floor speech Chase, a Republican candidate for governor, apologized to anyone who took offense at her vocal support of the protests that led to the insurrection seeking to overturn the results of the presidential election.
With a potential censure vote looming next week, Chase sought to clarify her support for the protests, but not the people who stormed the Capitol. Then President Donald Trump had rallied the crowd to challenge Congress as it certified the electoral victory of Democrat Joe Biden, now the president. Five people died in the ensuing riot, including a U.S. Capitol police officer.
Trump, who left office on Wednesday, faces an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate for allegedly inciting an insurrection.
"My whole goal was to assemble peacefully and express peacefully that I objected to the election results, which is my right under the First Amendment," Chase said in the speech. "It does not mean I'm calling for an insurrection."
She also said, "if I have offended any of you in this room - because I am very passionate about the Constitution - I apologize."
Chase's apology and her speech fell flat with Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun, the sponsor of the resolution to censure, which he said Friday would "go forward" for a likely vote by the middle of next week.
Bell had met privately with Chase to offer to withdraw the resolution if she would clarify and apologize for comments she made in a speech to the Senate last week that called the people at the Capitol "patriots who love their country" and not "rioters or looters."
"Her apology fell far short of what I had discussed with her three times," Bell said in a telephone interview on Friday.
Chase's remarks also fell flat with Senate leaders from both parties.
Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, dismissed her apology and said her remarks "didn't square" with the speech she gave the day after the General Assembly convened.
"Not even close," Saslaw said.
"An appalling non-apology," said Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City. His re-election by Senate Republicans as GOP leader prompted Chase to quit the Senate Republican Caucus a year ago, contributing to the loss of her final committee assignment this week.
Bell said he had hoped Chase would make the kind of speech Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, suggested just before she rose to speak on Friday.
"I will always speak on behalf of protecting free speech, but when the word 'patriot' was used to describe those people that made an assault upon the Capitol, it was hurtful to a lot of people," Morrissey said.
While he said some people at the protests may have been patriots, "clearly others were not."
"Those people that stormed the Capitol, breached the lines, entered the Capitol and caused harm and death and hurt were not patriots," he said. “Those individuals who are white supremacists are not patriots. Those individuals that wore T-shirts and sweatshirts emblazoned with sayings such as ‘Six million dead Jews is not enough’ are clearly not patriots."
“Accordingly, I would call upon my colleague from Chesterfield County to denounce those individuals and clearly enunciate that they are not patriots,” Morrissey said.
Chase said the people she considered patriots were those, like her, "standing there peacefully, waiting to hear the president speak. These are people who love their country, just like I do."
She said she left the rally early to avoid a mass exodus and return to her hotel, where she saw the riot at the Capitol on television.
"I was horrified, completely horrified," she said. "We didn't know what was happening, but we knew it wasn't good."
"I've openly condemned the actions of those who have done that and I will say again that I condemn violence that occurred at the Capitol," Chase said.
However, Chase then denounced a member of the news media by name for his reporting on her remarks. Her comments drew objections from senators from both parties.
"To attack them by name on the floor of the Senate I think is uncalled for," said Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, a Democrat who represents parts of Chesterfield and Richmond.
Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, said news reports simply quoted what Chase had said, both on the floor last week and in social media, extolling Ashli Babbitt, a participant in the insurrection, whom Chase said had been "brutally murdered" by a U.S. Capitol police officer who was defending congressional offices.
"When you say that they've brutally murdered someone, that's something that requires a lot of reflection," Suetterlein said.
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said it "was sad that Babbitt" was fatally shot, but reminded senators that police were trying to defend members of Congress from a violent mob. "They probably should have put five bullets in her," he said.
Chase reminded senators that many of them also have "participated in protests and rallies" without being held responsible if anything goes wrong.
"We cannot control as legislators what occurs at that event," she said. "It would be no different than going to a concert at which someone was injured and say that everyone there was responsible."
Chase backed off an earlier threat to introduce a resolution to censure Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth. Lucas was charged with two felonies - charges that were later dropped - stemming from her alleged role in a protest over racial injustice last summer that resulted in the toppling of a Confederate monument that seriously injured a protester.
"I did not file a censure for you and I ask you not to do the same for me," she said.
In his remarks Morrissey already had rebuked Chase for her comments about Lucas last week that he said "caused great hurt ... to one of our members."
"Saying that Senator Louise Lucas participated in a riot was not only false, but it was very hurtful," he said. "So I would call upon my colleague to apologize unconditionally for that."
Surovell said he wasn't satisfied with Chase's explanation of what she had said the previous week.
"What happened in [the] U.S. Capitol was disgusting, it was un-American, it was traitorous," Surovell said, "and I still haven't heard a condemnation of it or the people who were inside."
