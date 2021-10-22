Sen. Bryce Reeves jumps into GOP fray for 7th District congressional seat

Spanberger raised $759,528 in the last filing period and had $2,435,997 on hand.

Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, who lost the nomination to Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, two years ago, hasn’t said whether he will run for the congressional seat next year, but he announced this week that he’s raised about $372,000 in the past three months, which he said “would be the largest amount raised by any GOP congressional candidate or incumbent in the state of Virginia.”

Reeves expects McGuire to run for the seat, but said his 10 years of Senate experience sets him apart from the rest of the field.

“I would be the only elected official running who has a proven record,” he said. “The rest are all wannabes.”

Reeves sought the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor in 2017, losing to Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel, R-Fauquier. Vogel lost to Democrat Justin Fairfax in the general election.

None of the congressional candidates, including Spanberger, knows whether the newly drawn 7th District will include their homes. A new bipartisan commission is struggling to reach a consensus on new maps for Virginia’s 11 congressional districts, after failing to reach agreement on legislative districts for the Senate and House of Delegates.