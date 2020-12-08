Sen. Emmett Hanger 'very encouraged to jump into mix' in governor's race

Chase vowed to run for governor as an independent next year because of party central committee's decision last weekend to choose a nominee by convention, which some observers suggested was designed to prevent her from winning with a plurality of votes in a crowded field.

"If the strategy was to push her out, I don't agree with that," Hanger said. "She does represent a constituency. She has a base of supporters who need to be brought more into the party rather than to be ostracized."

So far, former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, is the only announced Republican candidate who plans to compete in the convention.

Others considering bids for the Republican nomination include former state Sen. Bill Carrico, R-Grayson; entrepreneur Pete Snyder, who lost the 2013 nomination for lieutenant governor, and Glenn Youngkin, former CEO of the Carlyle Group.

Hanger expects to make a decision on his candidacy before the General Assembly convenes on Jan. 13 for a session that Republicans have vowed to limit to 30 days rather than the 45 to 46 days that have been customary in odd-numbered years since the adoption of a new state constitution in 1971.

He's still not sure whether he will "pull the trigger before or after Christmas."