Sen. Hanger launches redistricting PAC — and tests waters for GOP run for governor

Sen. Emmett Hanger, a moderate Republican who bucked his party to expand Virginia's Medicaid program, is launching a political action committee to boost voter support for a constitutional amendment on non-partisan political redistricting - and test the water for a possible bid for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Hanger, 72, confirmed on Sunday that he is considering a run for the Republican nomination for governor this year as an attempt to broaden the party's base of support and set the state on a path of "good governance" instead of partisanship.

"I'd like to see us re-establish ourselves as a place in the nation where people look to as leaders in good governance," he said in an interview.

However, his first goal is passage of the proposed constitutional amendment that will come before voters on Nov. 3 to decide whether to create an independent commission that would draw Virginia's political districts for Congress and the General Assembly.

Hanger has created Virginians for a Better Tomorrow, a political action committee that he said would work with other bipartisan efforts to end political gerrymandering of the state's election districts, as he did with Democrats in passing the proposed amendment in the General Assembly session that ended in March.