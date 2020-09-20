Sen. Hanger launches redistricting PAC — and tests waters for GOP run for governor

Sen. Emmett Hanger, a moderate Republican who bucked his party to expand Virginia's Medicaid program, is launching a political action committee to boost voter support for a constitutional amendment on non-partisan political redistricting - and test the water for a possible bid for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.
Hanger, 72, confirmed on Sunday that he is considering a run for the Republican nomination for governor this year as an attempt to broaden the party's base of support and set the state on a path of "good governance" instead of partisanship.
"I'd like to see us re-establish ourselves as a place in the nation where people look to as leaders in good governance," he said in an interview.
However, his first goal is passage of the proposed constitutional amendment that will come before voters on Nov. 3 to decide whether to create an independent commission that would draw Virginia's political districts for Congress and the General Assembly.
Hanger has created Virginians for a Better Tomorrow, a political action committee that he said would work with other bipartisan efforts to end political gerrymandering of the state's election districts, as he did with Democrats in passing the proposed amendment in the General Assembly session that ended in March.
He said he would prefer a redistricting commission that comprised completely of citizens - with no legislators - but strongly supports a legislative compromise for a constitutional amendment that would create a redistricting panel that would include both citizens and elected officials.
"What we have in front of us is so much better than the system we have right now, we would be foolish not to support it," he said.
The public push for the redistricting amendment also will give Hanger an opportunity to gauge his chances in seeking the gubernatorial nomination in a Republican Party that has tried three times and failed to oust him from his Senate seat in the 24th District, anchored in Augusta County in the Shenandoah Valley.
In 2007, Hanger faced opposition after anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist branded him among a group of legislators "as least wanted" in Richmond for supporting a package of tax increases proposed by then Gov. Mark Warner in 2004.
In 2015, he handily won a three-way primary after Republicans failed to force a party convention to oust him for supporting a proposal to create a health insurance marketplace to accept federal money under the Affordable Care Act to expand eligibility for Medicaid coverage for hundreds of thousands of uninsured Virginians.
Three years later, Hanger watched as Gov. Ralph Northam signed a state budget that finally expanded Virginia's Medicaid program with help from a group of House and Senate Republicans who saw political peril for the party to continue to block it.
One of those Republicans who changed heart on Medicaid expansion was House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, whose Republican majority had barely survived a Democratic election wave the previous year. Cox also is exploring a run for the Republican gubernatorial nomination next year.
Last year, Hanger survived another intra-party challenge from Tina Freitas, wife of Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, who is running this year to unseat Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Henrico, in the 7th Congressional District, a bellwether district for control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
"I've been pretty independent," Hanger said. "I feel like I've been labeled a 'Mountain-Valley Republican,' and that's where I feel pretty comfortable."
He acknowledged that winning his party's gubernatorial nomination is "a high hurdle for me," but he thinks he would stand a better chance in the general election in 2021 for a statewide office that Republicans haven't won since 2009.
"It's going to be tough for a Republican to win next year," he said. "With my background and the experience I've had, I may be in better position than the others to appeal to a broader base."
That includes Cox, whom Hanger considers a friend. "I think he would be a great governor," Hanger said of the conservative former speaker. "It's a matter of how he might position himself. The base needs to be broader."
Hanger has prevailed against intra-party challenges primarily by staying true to himself and his legislative record about 33 years in the General Assembly - nine in the House and, after a four-year hiatus, 26 in the Senate.
He runs a real estate business in Mt. Solon, in western Augusta, with his son Chad, the youngest of five children.
Hanger said he's still talking with his wife about the personal cost of running for governor and, if he wins, moving to Richmond for a four-year term.
However, he is dismayed by the political polarization of state and national politics, and the lack of civility that has accompanied what he sees as a push to extremes in both major parties.
"I'd like to pull us back together a little bit," he said.
