A bill offering a new way for disbarred attorneys to practice law again is headed for its last steps toward enactment, with the one legislator it could affect, state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, having abstained from voting on it.

Under the bill, disbarred attorneys seeking reinstatement could ask a three-judge panel to consider their case as an alternative to a disciplinary committee of the State Bar.

That is the same procedure open to attorneys who are contesting efforts to discipline them, and the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said it seemed logical to extend the option to attorneys seeking reinstatement to the bar.

“I served on a bar disciplinary committee, what 10, 15 years ago,” he said. “When you do, you rely on the bar counsel very heavily … it can feel a lot like having the prosecutor deciding a case, some lawyers feel there’s an issue of impartiality.”

Surovell said nobody approached him to introduce the bill, which some legislators quietly, but not on the record, believe was meant to help Morrissey.

Morrissey and his attorney, state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, said he had nothing to do with the bill.

“I abstained because the Senate rules, as I interpret them, require a senator to abstain if a particular bill has the possibility of benefiting the member,” Morrissey said.

Morrissey has been disbarred twice. The first time was in 2003, when the State Bar said he had violated the terms of a previous suspension. The Virginia Supreme Court, acting on Morrissey’s appeal, reinstated him in 2012, on a 4-3 vote.

The State Bar took his license again in 2018, saying he violated its rules of conduct because of his relationship with his 17-year-old receptionist, now his estranged wife, in 2013, for which he was convicted on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Then-Gov. Ralph Northam pardoned Morrissey.

The Bar also cited a violation involving one of Morrissey’s associates, who passed the bar exam but who had not been formally sworn in, after she represented a client in court.

The disbarment does allow Morrissey to apply for reinstatement after five years, which means he could begin the process this spring.

Former General District Court Judge Birdie Jamison, denied re-election by the General Assembly in 2016 after 25 years on the bench, said it would be a conflict of interests for Morrissey to ask a three-judge panel for reinstatement because, as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, he is among the legislators who interview candidates for the bench and judges who are up for re-election.

“One could reasonably conclude that this legislation gives Morrissey the best possible opportunity to circumvent the well-established and highly respected protocol for reinstatement,” she wrote in a letter to Surovell.

The Office of the Attorney General said it would need at additional $231,000 to hire an attorney and a paralegal to handle additional responsibilities the bill imposes on it.

The bill, which passed the Senate on a 25-14 vote with the Morrissey abstention, is due to come before the House of Delegates on Thursday.

