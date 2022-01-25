Sen. Mark Warner has breakthrough case of COVID-19; symptoms 'extremely mild'

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. has a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to his office.

"He is glad that he has been vaccinated and boosted, and at this time his symptoms are extremely mild," Warner's communications director, Rachel S. Cohen, said in a statement Tuesday evening.

Warner, a senator since 2009 and Virginia's governor from 2002 to 2006, "will be working from home in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Office of the Attending Physician for the duration of his isolation period," Cohen said.

Since early 2020, a number of Virginia officials have either been diagnosed with COVID-19 or been forced to alter their routine because of a close contact with someone who had been diagnosed.

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears did not preside over the state Senate on Thursday or Friday after coming in contact Wednesday with someone who has COVID-19, spokesman Chris Saxman said.

Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th, announced Jan. 10 that he had tested positive.

Then-Gov. Ralph Northam announced in September 2020 that he and first lady Pam Northam had tested positive for COVID-19.