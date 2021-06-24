Sen. Mark Warner looks to the late Sen. John Warner as inspiration for bipartisan infrastructure deal

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner had just met with President Joe Biden and nine other senators to seal a bipartisan deal with $579 billion in new spending on public infrastructure - highways and bridges, rail and public transit, broadband telecommunications, the electric power grid and electric vehicle charging stations, and protection for flood-prone coastal communities.

Outside the White House on Thursday, Warner took a moment to praise the late Sen. John Warner, a Virginia Republican whom he had eulogized at the Washington Cathedral the day before, as an example of bipartisanship leadership for Congress to get important things done for the country.

"My hope is when this framework [for an infrastructure bill] becomes law, that we do it in the spirit of John Warner, and I would hope to convince my colleagues that we should name this legislation after him," he said, flanked by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., among the 10 senators who had met with Biden to reach the agreement.

"We all commended his ability to work with people across party lines and the fact that he always put country first," Warner said, "and I think my colleagues have demonstrated that again."