Sen. Spruill wants answers on backlog of voter registration applications

A Democratic lawmaker with a key oversight role in the state's elections says he wants answers from state elections commissioner about the sudden backlog in more than 100,000 voter registration applications.

Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, chair of the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee, wrote to state elections commissioner Susan Beals saying he is concerned that "the state is experiencing problems" processing the 107,000 voter registration applications, leaving local registrars "to assume responsibility for that state function."

Spruill also pointedly told the elections commissioner that he was "disappointed to learn about this in the newspaper." He said that if such problems arise in the future, Beals should first apprise Spruill and Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland, chair of the House Privileges and Elections Committee, "so that we are fully informed as part of our responsibility to oversee the operations of your Department."

Beals confirmed on Wednesday that the Department of Elections had forwarded about 107,000 voter registration applications “recently submitted” through the Department of Motor Vehicles to local registrars to update voting rolls with new registrations, updated addresses and other changes.

Beals, appointed this year by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, said the department had detected a problem last week and attributed it to “intermittent network issues within the Department of Elections.”

“No voter registration data was lost, but the issue will cause an increase in processing voter registration applications at the local level,” Beals said in a statement.

In a letter to Beals, Spruill said he wants a response no later than close of business on Monday answering a series of questions:

* What has caused the "intermittent network issues"?

* Why have these issues not happened before?

* Why are they occurring after voting has begun and shortly before an election?

* Is the Department prepared to handle same-day voter registration on Election Day?

* Are there any bills and/or budget authority that your department requires to avoid these kinds of issues in the future?

This year, for the first time, Virginia will enable same-day voter registration on the day of the election, Nov. 8.

Spruill noted that Virginia has many close elections and that a few years ago the majority in the House of Delegates "was determined by a film canister."

In January 2018 the State Board of Elections met to break a tie in the 94th District between Del. David Yancey, R-Newport News, and Democrat Shelly Simonds after each finished with 11,608 votes.

Officials put strips of paper with Yancey’s name and Simonds’ name into film canisters and put them in a blue, handcrafted bowl on loan from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Elections board Chairman James Alcorn drew a canister from the bowl and declared Yancey the winner.

That ensured that Republicans would have a 51-49 edge in the House of Delegates.

