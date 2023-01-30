Senate advances adjustment to Virginia's red flag law

The Senate voted 23-16 on Monday to advance a bill that would adjust Virginia’s red flag law — joining a handful of Democratic gun-related bills the chamber has endorsed.

However, it might not clear the GOP-led House of Delegates, where bills concerning storage requirements and restrictions on assault-style firearms have failed.

A red flag law is a common term for substantial risk orders. These orders allow law enforcement and prosecutors to petition courts to temporarily prohibit possession, purchase or transportation of firearms from people who have been deemed at risk to themselves or others.

Senate Bill 1076 would add factors for a judge to consider when issuing a substantial risk order — such as any arrests or law violations within the six months leading up to the filing of the petition. Once a petition is filed, the person with the order has a hearing and can defend the right to keep their firearm, but they can also lose access for a period of time determined by a judge.

Calling it “an expansion of the red flag law,” Senator Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham urged his colleagues to vote down the bill.

“What I have not heard is any instance in which a red flag law complaint was made, but was rejected, in which harm has occurred to anybody in the commonwealth of Virginia,” he said. “I would hope that members would vote ‘no.’”

Then a majority of his colleagues voted yes.

Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, who carried the bill, asserted that his bill is not expanding Virginia’s red flag laws, it’s just adjusting it.

“This basically just makes clear what evidence the court can consider,” he said before the Senate took its votes. “If you look at the language that's in this statute, it was taken from the Florida Statute. Again, Florida is not a sound bastion of progressivism at all I would say. Florida has been one of the most aggressive states using these laws. And that's where these factors came from.”

Following a 2018 mass shooting at a high school, Florida’s GOP-controlled state legislature took action on red flag laws to prevent mass shootings. In his speech, Surovell recalled the recent University of Virginia shooting where the shooter had been reported to police and school authorities but lacked a substantial risk order.

“There certainly were all kinds of factors out there that suggested that that man was a candidate for a red flag order,” Surovell said.